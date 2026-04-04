Vishvanath Suresh Shocks World Champion Tashkenbay At Asian Boxing Championships

Indian boxer Vishvanath Suresh delivered a stunning upset against the reigning world champion at the Asian Boxing Championships, highlighting India's growing strength in international boxing.

IMAGE: Vishvanath Suresh stunned reigning World Champion and World No. 1 Sanzhar Tashkenbay with a commanding 5-0 victory to storm into the semi-finals of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026. Photograph: Asian Boxing

Key Points Vishvanath Suresh defeated reigning World champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Ankushita Boro advanced to the semi-finals in the women's 65kg category after defeating Laura Yessenkeldi.

Narender secured a dominant 5-0 victory, progressing to the semi-finals of the Asian Boxing Championships.

Indian pugilist Vishvanath Suresh stunned reigning World champion and World No. 1 Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan to advance to the men's 50kg class semi-finals of the Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Saturday.

Ankushita Boro, meanwhile, registered a strong 4-1 win over Kazakh boxer Laura Yessenkeldi, showcasing composure and control to advance to the last four in the women's 65kg category.

She will next face Chinense Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, the 2025 World Boxing Finals gold winner and Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist, in a high-stakes semi-final clash.

In the men's section, Narender continued the momentum with a 5-0 victory over UAE's Orkhan Aghayev to make his way to the semis. He is set to take on China's Bayikewuzi Danabieke, a bronze medallist at the 2022 Asian Games and the 2025 World Championships, in his next bout.

Meanwhile, in the men's 65kg category, Aditya exited the competition after a 0-5 loss to Uzbekistan's Abdulloh Madaminov in the quarter-finals.

Before his upset win, Suresh had defeated Bekzat Ergeshov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in a unanimous decision from the judges.

Vishvanath Suresh: A Rising Boxing Star

Suresh, who trains at the Army Sports Institute, has rapidly established himself as one of India's most exciting boxing prospects, seamlessly transitioning from a dominant youth career to the elite senior level.

Hailing from Chennai, his rise marks a significant moment for boxing talent emerging from the region. He is the reigning national champion, having clinched gold at the Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2026.

Technically sharp and tactically astute, Suresh is known for his speed, agility, and ring intelligence. His ability to control distance, combined with quick, precise combinations, makes him a formidable presence in the fast-paced flyweight category.