Indian Boxers Ready To Shine At U-19 And U-23 Asian Championships

India's promising young boxers, led by Asian Champion Vishvanath Suresh and Futures Cup gold medallist Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari, are set to showcase their talent at the U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships in Jakarta, aiming for top honours.

Key Points India fields a strong U-19 and U-23 boxing squad for the Asian Championships in Jakarta.

Asian Champion Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) and Futures Cup gold medallist Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) lead the Indian challenge.

The championships offer a vital platform for young Indian boxers to gain international experience.

Both men's and women's teams feature promising talent across various weight categories.

Intensive national camp training has prepared the team for technical and tactical execution.

Reigning Asian Champion Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) and World Boxing Futures Cup gold medallist Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) will spearhead India's campaign at the U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships, starting in Jakarta on Friday. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has named a strong and balanced squad across both age groups. The championships will serve as a key platform for India's young boxers to test themselves against Asia's best.

India's U-23 Boxing Contingent

In the men's U-23 category, Vishvanath (50kg) leads a strong lineup that includes Ganga (55kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Vanshaj (65kg), Hitesh (70kg) and Neeraj (75kg). The squad also features Aryan Malik (80kg), Rocky Chaudhary (85kg), Hemant Sangwan (90kg), and Ishan Kataria (+90kg).

The women's U-23 team is led by Nidhi (48kg) and Tanu (51kg), with the likes of Nisha (54kg) and Prachi (57kg) forming the core. The squad is strengthened by Nikita Chand (60kg), Kajal (65kg), Shivani (70kg), Muskan (75kg), Naina (80kg), and Priyanka (+80kg).

Promising U-19 Squad And Preparation

In the U-19 category, Futures Cup gold medallist Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) headlines the girls' squad, which includes promising names like Gunjan (48kg), Chirom Joyshree Devi (54kg), and Prachi (57kg).

While the boys' squad features a strong mix of talent across weight divisions, including Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Aditya (55kg), and Sikander (60kg), among others. The team has been training at the national camp with focus on technical refinement, conditioning, and tactical execution ahead of the championships.