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Indian Boxers Dominate Day 2 Of U-23 Asian Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 06, 2026 22:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxers showcased their prowess at the U-23 Asian Boxing Championships, with Vishvanath Suresh, Ganga, Hitesh, and Tanu securing impressive victories, highlighting the nation's emerging talent in the sport.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Asian champion Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) secured a commanding unanimous decision victory over Uzbekistan's Amirbek Ismoilov.
  • Ganga (55kg) and World Cup medallist Hitesh (70kg) delivered clinical 5:0 wins in their respective bouts.
  • Tanu (51kg) extended India's winning streak in the women's category with a confident 5:0 victory.
  • Sagar Jakhar (60kg) faced a setback, losing by disqualification against Japan's Koichi Nakayama.

Asian champion Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) led India's strong showing on day 2 of the U-23 Asian Boxing Championships, securing a commanding unanimous decision victory over Uzbekistan's Amirbek Ismoilov here on Monday.

India's Dominant Performance

Continuing India's impressive run in the men's division, Ganga (55kg) delivered a clinical performance to defeat Mongolia's Amgalanbaatar Bulgankhuu by a unanimous 5:0 decision. World Cup medallist Hitesh (70kg) added to the momentum with an equally dominant 5:0 win over Chinese Taipei's Jun-Zhanglin.

 

In the 60kg bout, Sagar Jakhar faced a setback, losing by disqualification against Japan's Koichi Nakayama.

In the women's category, Tanu (51kg) extended India's winning streak with a confident 5:0 victory over Korea's Ryeongyeon Kim, showcasing control and precision throughout the bout.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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