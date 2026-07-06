Indian Boxers Dominate Day 2 Of U-23 Asian Championships

Indian boxers showcased their prowess at the U-23 Asian Boxing Championships, with Vishvanath Suresh, Ganga, Hitesh, and Tanu securing impressive victories, highlighting the nation's emerging talent in the sport.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Asian champion Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) secured a commanding unanimous decision victory over Uzbekistan's Amirbek Ismoilov.

Ganga (55kg) and World Cup medallist Hitesh (70kg) delivered clinical 5:0 wins in their respective bouts.

Tanu (51kg) extended India's winning streak in the women's category with a confident 5:0 victory.

Sagar Jakhar (60kg) faced a setback, losing by disqualification against Japan's Koichi Nakayama.

Asian champion Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) led India's strong showing on day 2 of the U-23 Asian Boxing Championships, securing a commanding unanimous decision victory over Uzbekistan's Amirbek Ismoilov here on Monday.

India's Dominant Performance

Continuing India's impressive run in the men's division, Ganga (55kg) delivered a clinical performance to defeat Mongolia's Amgalanbaatar Bulgankhuu by a unanimous 5:0 decision. World Cup medallist Hitesh (70kg) added to the momentum with an equally dominant 5:0 win over Chinese Taipei's Jun-Zhanglin.

In the 60kg bout, Sagar Jakhar faced a setback, losing by disqualification against Japan's Koichi Nakayama.

In the women's category, Tanu (51kg) extended India's winning streak with a confident 5:0 victory over Korea's Ryeongyeon Kim, showcasing control and precision throughout the bout.