Indian Boxers Clinch Gold At Asian U-19 And U-23 Championships

Indian boxers Vishvanath Suresh and Ganga have clinched gold medals at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships, highlighting India's strong performance in the regional tournament.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) and Ganga (55kg) clinched gold medals for India at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships.

India secured two gold and one silver medal in the U-23 men's finals, demonstrating strong performance.

Vishvanath Suresh, the reigning senior Asian champion, achieved a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Japan's Daichi Iwai.

Ganga edged past Kazakhstan's Bexulatn Boranbek by a similar margin to claim his gold medal.

Indian U-19 boxers Aditya (55kg) and Shubham Rajput (90kg) both earned silver medals in their respective categories.

Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) and Ganga (55kg) clinched gold medals as India concluded its Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships with strong performances in the finals here on Thursday.

India's Strong Showing In U-23 And U-19 Categories

In the U-23 men's finals, India delivered an impressive showing with two gold medal finishes. Vishvanath, the reigning senior Asian champion, eked out a closely fought 3-2 victory over Japan's Daichi Iwai in the men's 50kg event while Ganga edged past Kazakhstan's Bexulatn Boranbek by a similar margin. Vanshaj (65kg) fought valiantly in the final but settled for silver after a 4-1 loss to Uzbekistan's Ilkhomjon Ergashev.

In the U-19 men's finals, Indian boxers put up spirited efforts but finished with silver medals. Aditya (55kg) went down to Uzbekistan's Elyor Rustamov by 5-0, while Shubham Rajput (90kg) lost to Uzbekistan's Asadbek Sultanboev by a similar margin.