Indian Boxers Clinch Gold At Asian U-19 And U-23 Championships

Indian boxers Vishvanath Suresh and Ganga have clinched gold medals at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships, highlighting India's strong performance in the regional tournament.
Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) and Ganga (55kg) clinched gold medals as India concluded its Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships with strong performances in the finals here on Thursday.
Key Points
- Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) and Ganga (55kg) clinched gold medals for India at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships.
- India secured two gold and one silver medal in the U-23 men's finals, demonstrating strong performance.
- Vishvanath Suresh, the reigning senior Asian champion, achieved a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Japan's Daichi Iwai.
- Ganga edged past Kazakhstan's Bexulatn Boranbek by a similar margin to claim his gold medal.
- Indian U-19 boxers Aditya (55kg) and Shubham Rajput (90kg) both earned silver medals in their respective categories.