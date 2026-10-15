More makes wrestling history, falls just short of U23 world gold

Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Vishvajit More has etched his name in history by clinching a silver medal at the U23 World Championship, marking a significant achievement for the nation in the sport.

Key Points Vishvajit More secured a historic silver medal at the U23 World Championship, becoming the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to achieve this feat.

More narrowly lost the final 12-13 to Georgia's Koba Karumidze after a fiercely-fought match.

His path to the final included victories over Mexico's Isaac Marin Mata, Iranian U20 world champion Armin Shamsipour, and Russia's Malik Gigiev.

In the women's event, Komal and Diksha Malik are still in contention for bronze medals.

Other Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers like Chetan and Karan Kamboj, and women's wrestler Mansi Lather, were eliminated from the medal rounds.

Vishvajit More became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win a silver medal at the U23 World Championship while Komal and Diskha Malik remain in bronze medal contention in Las Vegas.

More's Journey To Silver

More, who already has two U23 World Championship bronze medals in his collection, was gunning for a historic gold but finished second after losing the fiercely-fought final 12-13 to Georgia's Koba Karumidze.

More opened his campaign with a close 10-8 win over Mexico's Isaac Marin Mata and then beat Iranian U20 world champion Armin Shamsipour 8-1 in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal against Russia's Malik Gigiev was also a close affair in which he prevailed 7-4.

The other Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers in the fray could not reach the medal round with Chetan (63kg) losing his pre-quarterfinal and Karan Kamboj (87kg) suffering a heavy technical superiority defeat in the qualification round.

In the women's event, Komal lost her semifinal by technical superiority to Ukraine's Alina Filipovych and will now fight for bronze.

Diksha Malik (68kg) is also alive in the bronze-medal race but Mansi Lather (68kg) bowed out after losing her quarterfinal 9-10 to Laura Godino from Italy.