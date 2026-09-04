Hyderabad's Vishesh Sharma Wins Telangana Golconda Masters

Nineteen-year-old local favourite Vishesh Sharma clinched his first professional golf title at the prestigious Telangana Golconda Masters, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career on the DP World PGTI tour.

Key Points Vishesh Sharma, 19, won his maiden professional golf title at the Telangana Golconda Masters.

He finished with a score of 21-under 259, one stroke ahead of runner-up Amardeep Malik.

The victory earned Sharma Rs 15 lakh and secured his place in the DP World India Championship.

Sharma's win at his home course in Hyderabad marks a significant milestone in his second season on the DP World PGTI.

Amardeep Malik and Akshay Sharma also delivered strong performances, with Akshay matching the course record.

Local favourite Vishesh Sharma showed steely resolve to emerge triumphant following a dramatic final round to secure his maiden professional title at the Rs one crore Telangana Golconda Masters here on Friday. The 19-year-old closed with a one-under 69 to finish at 21-under 259, one stroke ahead of Noida's Amardeep Malik at Hyderabad Golf Association. Vishesh (60-66-64-69), playing his second season on the DP World PGTI, collected Rs 15 lakh. The victory lifted him from 25th to 14th on the 2026 Order of Merit, taking his season earnings to Rs 30,93,550, and secured his place in the DP World India Championship.

Sharma's Path To Victory

Malik (61-65-68-66) mounted a strong challenge with a closing four-under 66 but finished runner-up at 20-under 260. His eventful round contained an eagle on the par-five sixth, six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey. The 41-year-old earned Rs 10 lakh and moved from 22nd to 19th on the Order of Merit, with season earnings of Rs 27,75,748.

Challengers And Top Performers

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma (69-69-63-60) matched the course record with the lowest round of the day, a 10-under 60. His round featured an eagle, 10 birdies and two bogeys, including four successive birdies from the third through the sixth. He climbed into a share of third at 19-under 261. Delhi's Honey Baisoya (64-64-68-65) joined Akshay in third after making seven birdies and two bogeys in a 65. He earned Rs 5,49,800 and strengthened his hold on third place in the season rankings with total earnings of Rs 57,21,892.

Vishesh Sharma Reflects On Home Course Triumph

Vishesh began the day with a four-shot advantage, but his route to victory was far from straightforward. His 69 featured seven birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey as Malik reduced the margin to one. "I'm over the moon. It still hasn't completely sunk in," Vishesh said. "To claim my first professional title at 19, and to do it at my home course, makes this victory incredibly special." The crucial response came after his double bogey on the par-four 13th. With the tournament tightening, Vishesh made consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th to retain his lead. The title came in Vishesh's 33rd DP World PGTI start since joining the tour last season. His previous best result was sixth place at the Boulders Classic in April.

Chandigarh's Angad Cheema (66-67-66-66) finished fifth at 15-under 265, followed by Ajeetesh Sandhu (65-69-67-65) in sixth at 14-under 266. Delhi's Rashid Khan (68-69-63-67) and Kshitij Naveed Kaul (68-66-65-68) shared seventh at 13-under 267.