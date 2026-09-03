Sharma Extends Lead At Golconda Masters With Stellar Round

Local favourite Vishesh Sharma has established a commanding four-shot lead at the prestigious Telangana Golconda Masters golf tournament, showcasing exceptional form at his home course.

Key Points Vishesh Sharma holds a four-shot lead at the Telangana Golconda Masters after a third-round 64.

The 19-year-old local favourite is now 20-under 190, consistently leading the tournament.

Amardeep Malik is in second place at 16-under 194, followed by Honey Baisoya at 14-under 196.

Sharma's performance at his home course includes a course-record-equalling opening 60.

Saptak Talwar recorded the day's lowest round with a 61, moving up to fifth place.

Local favourite Vishesh Sharma moved four shots clear of the field after producing a six-under 64 in the third round of the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters golf tournament here on Thursday. The 19-year-old, who began the day tied for the lead with Amardeep Malik, made seven birdies and a solitary bogey to reach 20-under 190.

Vishesh Sharma Dominates At Home Course

Vishesh (60-66-64) has now held at least a share of the lead after each round. Playing at his home course, he followed his course-record-equalling opening 60 with rounds of 66 and 64 to establish a commanding advantage ahead of the final day.

Malik (61-65-68), a two-time winner on the PGTI, remained the closest challenger at 16-under 194. The 41-year-old from Noida made three birdies and dropped his only shot on the par-three ninth for a two-under 68. Delhi's Honey Baisoya (64-64-68) moved up one place to third at 14-under 196. Baisoya, who began the round two shots behind the joint leaders, mixed four birdies with two bogeys in another 68. Opening-round co-leader Dhruv Sheoran (60-67-70) of Gurugram made three birdies and three bogeys in an even-par 70. He slipped to fourth at 13-under 197, seven shots behind Vishesh. The day's lowest round came from current PGTI Rankings leader Saptak Talwar (70-67-61), who surged from tied 17th to fifth at 12-under 198.