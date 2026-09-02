Sharma And Malik Lead PGTI Telangana Golconda Masters After Round Two

Discover how teenage sensation Vishesh Sharma and experienced golfer Amardeep Malik are sharing the halfway lead at the prestigious PGTI Telangana Golconda Masters, setting the stage for an exciting finish.

Key Points Teenage golfer Vishesh Sharma and Amardeep Malik are co-leaders at 14-under 126 after the second round of the PGTI Telangana Golconda Masters.

Vishesh Sharma, 19, followed his course-record 60 with a four-under 66, showcasing contrasting performances across the nines.

Amardeep Malik, a two-time DP World PGTI winner, shot a five-under 65 to join the lead despite not feeling his best.

Dhruv Sheoran slipped to third, while Honey Baisoya climbed to fourth with a second consecutive six-under 64.

The cut was set at one-over 141, with 59 players advancing to the final two rounds of the golf tournament.

Teenage local golfer Vishesh Sharma and Noida's Amardeep Malik shared the halfway lead at 14-under 126 after the second round of the PGTI Telangana Golconda Masters here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Vishesh (60-66), who matched the course record with a stunning 10-under 60 in the opening round, followed it with a four-under 66 featuring six birdies and two bogeys. The Hyderabad golfer produced contrasting displays on the two nines. Starting from the 10th, Vishesh made a strong early push before running into a tougher stretch on the front nine.

Malik's Steady Climb To The Top

Malik (61-65), who began the day alone in third and one stroke behind overnight co-leaders Vishesh and Dhruv Sheoran, made six birdies against a solitary bogey on the par-five 17th for a five-under 65. The 41-year-old, a two-time winner on the DP World PGTI, reached the top despite feeling that he had not struck the ball as consistently as he did during his opening 61.

Sheoran (60-67) slipped one spot to third at 13-under 127. The Gurugram golfer mixed six birdies with a bogey on the par-five eighth and a double bogey on the par-four 18th, his final hole of the day, in a three-under 67.

Other Noteworthy Performances And Tournament Cut

Delhi's Honey Baisoya (64-64) produced a second successive six-under 64, making seven birdies and one bogey to climb from tied fifth to fourth at 12-under 128. Bangladesh's Md Akbar Hossain (67-66) and Chandigarh's Angad Cheema (66-67), a four-time winner on the DP World PGTI, shared fifth place at seven-under 133.

Vishesh was satisfied with his score. "I'm pleased with the round, although the two nines were quite contrasting. I started well on the back nine and put together a run of birdies, but the front nine was more of a mixed bag. A few things could have gone better, but it was important to adapt quickly and settle into the round," he said

The cut fell at one-over 141, with 59 players from the field of 132 advancing to the final two rounds.