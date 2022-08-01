News
Vishavjeet unhurt after horrific cycling crash at CWG

Vishavjeet unhurt after horrific cycling crash at CWG

Source: PTI
August 01, 2022 09:09 IST
IMAGE: Indian cyclist Vishavjeet Singh was just behind the pack involved in the horrific crash on Sunday but he showed presence of mind and moved away by braking in time. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Indian cyclist Vishavjeet Singh, who qualified for the final in the men's 15km scratch race, had a narrow escape in horrific crash that grabbed the spotlight at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

 

The accident occurred in the afternoon when the cyclists were into their final leg of the 10-lap qualifying scratch race. Eight riders collided on the track at the Lee Valley Velo Park in London.

Engand’s Matt Walls, the 24-year-old Olympic champion, needed stitches after sustaining scrapes and bruises from crashing over the barriers.

The Isle of Man's Matt Bostock and Canada's Derek Gee were also taken to hospital following minor injuries, said an official.

Spectators were also injured, one being taken away in a wheelchair as cyclists and bikes flew into the crowd, said team India cycling coach Dayalram Jatt.

Narrating the incident Jatt said Singh was just behind the pack but he showed presence of mind and moved away by braking in time.

"It requires tremendous skill to brake in time in that rush of blood and he did exactly that to stop behind as bikes flew into the barriers. It was simply horrific; I never saw such an accident. We were left shaking in fear for some time," Jatt said from London.

Vishavjeet, however, made sure that he made it to the final for the first time in a multi-sport event.

In the final, comprising 60 laps, Singh was going strong but fell behind in the final lap and incurred a penalty point which saw him being labelled "did not finish (DNF)".

"But overall, I'm happy for Singh to have survived the crash and make the final," the coach added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
