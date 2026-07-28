Vishal through to CWG 400m semis, eyes historic medal

National record holder Vishal TK has advanced to the men's 400m semifinals at the Commonwealth Games, igniting India's medal hopes in athletics with his impressive performance.

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points National record holder Vishal TK qualified for the men's 400m semifinals at the Commonwealth Games.

Vishal finished second in his heat with a time of 46.49 seconds, securing automatic qualification.

His national record of 44.98 seconds highlights his potential for a podium finish.

Compatriot Rajesh Ramesh narrowly missed qualification, finishing third in his heat.

The 400m semifinals are scheduled for July 30, with India's medal hopes resting on Vishal TK.

National record holder Vishal TK kept India's medal hopes alive in the men's 400m after qualifying for the semifinals, while compatriot Rajesh Ramesh narrowly missed the cut in the athletics competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Vishal from Tamil Nadu, who became the first Indian to dip below the 45-second barrier with his national record of 44.98 seconds in May this year, finished second in Round 1 Heat 6 with a time of 46.49 seconds. He crossed the line behind Amal Glasgow of St Vincent and the Grenadines, who won the heat in 46.03 seconds, with the top two athletes from Heat 6 progressing to the semifinals.

Vishal TK's Qualification Journey

Rajesh, however, endured a disappointing outing. Running in Heat 3, he clocked 47.43 seconds to finish third, agonisingly missing qualification as only the top two from the heat advanced.

Overall, Vishal's 46.49 was the 14th fastest among the 16 semifinalists. The semifinals will be on July 30. Jamaica's Zandrion Barnes emerged as the quickest qualifier after posting 45.13 seconds in Heat 4.

India's Medal Prospects In 400m

While Vishal looked comfortable in securing automatic qualification, he remains capable of much faster timings. His national record of 44.98 seconds, achieved earlier this season, underlines his ability to challenge the strongest runners in the field.

The Indian has been one of the country's standout quarter-milers in recent years, playing a key role in the country's gold medal-winning 4x400m mixed relay team and the silver medal-winning men's 4x400m relay squad at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi last year.

If Vishal can reproduce the form that saw him rewrite the national record, he could emerge as a serious contender for a podium finish despite the depth of the field. His semifinal performance will now determine whether India can realistically dream of adding another athletics medal to its tally.