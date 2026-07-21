Indian Sprinter Vishal TK Aims For Glory At Commonwealth Games

Indian quarter-miler Vishal TK, a national record holder and rising star, is poised for a significant debut at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, aiming to make the nation proud with his exceptional sprint talent.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vishal TK, India's premier sprint talent, is making his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow.

He recently set a new Indian National Record in the 400m, becoming the first Indian man to run under 45 seconds.

A four-time national champion, Vishal played a crucial role in India's Asian Athletics Championships relay successes.

Vishal credits the Inspire Institute of Sports for world-class coaching and support, enabling his elite preparation.

He aims to push boundaries and inspire the next generation of Indian athletes on the international stage.

Riding high on confidence after a historic season that has firmly established him as one of the country's premier sprint talents, Indian quarter-miler Vishal TK is focussed on delivering his best in his debut Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 22-year-old created history earlier this year by becoming the first Indian man to break the 45-second barrier in the 400m, clocking 44.98 seconds to set the current Indian National Record in the event. A four-time national champion, Vishal has rapidly emerged as one of Asia's leading quarter-milers and now heads into his maiden CWG confident of producing a breakthrough performance.

Vishal played a pivotal role in India's relay teams at the Asian Athletics Championships, winning gold in the mixed 4x400m relay and silver in the men's 4x400m relay. Ranked among the top 60 men's 400m runners in the world, the 22-year-old is now one of India's leading hopes in the sprint events.

Vishal TK's Mindset For Commonwealth Games

"I'm entering the Commonwealth Games with a mindset to win. Months of hard work, honesty, discipline, consistency and self-belief have brought me to this stage, and I trust the process and my coach Jason Dawson completely. My focus is on performing at my highest level and making every second count on the track," he said in a release issued by Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS).

"I don't set limits on what I can achieve. I believe in pushing my boundaries every time I compete. Representing India is the biggest motivation, and I'll give everything I have to make the nation proud."

Support System Fuels Athlete's Success

Vishal credits the support system around him for helping him prepare for the demands of elite international competitions.

"Success is never an individual effort, and I'm fortunate to have an incredible team supporting me. The Inspire Institute of Sport has provided everything an athlete needs -- from world-class coaching and sports science to nutrition, recovery and mental conditioning," he said.

Inspiring The Next Generation Of Indian Athletes

The rise of Indian men's 400m running has been one of the country's biggest success stories in athletics in recent years, with Indian athletes consistently competing with the world's best.

Having already rewritten the national record, Vishal believes he is part of a generation determined to continue raising the bar and inspire the next wave of Indian athletes.

"It's an honour to be part of a generation that's changing the perception of Indian athletics. We are proving that Indian athletes can compete with the best in the world, and that's incredibly motivating. Every performance is about setting a new benchmark -- not just for myself, but for the next generation of athletes who dream of wearing the Indian jersey."

Consistency Key To Preparation

Reflecting on his preparation, Vishal said consistency has been the defining theme of his training in recent months.

"The biggest focus has been consistency -- physically, mentally and technically. Every training session has been about learning how to get stronger, faster and more prepared for the biggest stages. I've grown not only as an athlete but also as a competitor. I've learned to stay composed under pressure, trust my preparation and perform with confidence when it matters the most," he said.

With Glasgow in sight, Vishal says representing India remains the greatest honour of his career.

"Wearing the Indian jersey is more than just representing a country. It's carrying the dreams and hopes of millions of people. Every time I step onto the track, I compete with immense pride and responsibility."