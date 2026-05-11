'Visca El Barca!' Messi congratulates La Liga champions FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi congratulated FC Barcelona after their 29th La Liga title win over Real Madrid, recalling his legendary trophy-laden legacy with the Catalan giants.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona players celebrate after winning the El Clasico and the La Liga. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi paid an emotional tribute to his former club FC Barcelona after the Catalan giants clinched their 29th La Liga title with a 2-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday night.

Key Points FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch their 29th La Liga title.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres secured the title-winning victory.

Lionel Messi congratulated Barcelona with an Instagram story saying, Campeones! Visca El Barca!'

Messi spent nearly two decades with Barcelona, scoring 474 goals in 520 appearances.

The Argentine legend won 34 trophies with Barcelona, including 10 La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles.

First-half strikes from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres sealed the victory that handed Barcelona an unassailable 14-point lead at the top of the table and another domestic crown.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's Instagram Story congratulating FC Barcelona on their La Liga title win. Photograph: Leo Messi/Instagram

Messi, now with Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer, quickly joined the celebrations from afar. Posting on Instagram, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote: 'Campeones! Visca El Barca!'

For Messi, Barcelona is far more than a former club. It is where a shy teenager from Rosario became one of football’s greatest-ever players. After a season with Barcelona B in 2003-04, Messi made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a friendly against FC Porto, coming on in the 75th minute.

What followed was one of the most remarkable careers the sport has witnessed. Across nearly two decades in Barcelona colours, Messi made 520 appearances and scored a staggering 474 goals, rewriting records with breath-taking regularity.

He led Barcelona through an era of unprecedented dominance, winning 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League crowns and seven Copa del Rey trophies. Messi also helped the club capture three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and seven Spanish Super Cups, amassing an extraordinary 34 trophies overall.

The Argentine maestro was also central to two historic trebles, cementing Barcelona’s place among football’s greatest dynasties and ensuring his legacy at Camp Nou would endure for generations.