Visa approved, Djokovic will play 2023 Australian Open

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will take part in next year's Australian Open after being granted a visa.

"I was very happy to receive the news yesterday," the 35-year-old Serb, who was sent home from Australia on the eve of last year's event after a row about his COVID-19 vaccination status, said after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday.

Djokovic booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals with a crushing 6-4, 6-1 defeat of Russian Rublev at the Turin showpiece.