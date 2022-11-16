News
Visa approved, Djokovic will play 2023 Australian Open

November 16, 2022 22:28 IST
Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times

Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will take part in next year's Australian Open after being granted a visa.

 

"I was very happy to receive the news yesterday," the 35-year-old Serb, who was sent home from Australia on the eve of last year's event after a row about his COVID-19 vaccination status, said after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday.

Djokovic booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals with a crushing 6-4, 6-1 defeat of Russian Rublev at the Turin showpiece.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
