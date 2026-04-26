'Virus' attack forces Iga Swiatek out of Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek's withdrawal from the Madrid Open due to illness casts a shadow over her French Open preparations, raising concerns about her fitness for the upcoming Grand Slam.

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek walks off the court in tears after retiring from her Madrid Open Round-of-32 match against American Ann Li on Saturday. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Key Points Iga Swiatek retired from her Madrid Open match against Ann Li due to a virus.

Swiatek, the defending Madrid Open champion, experienced fluctuating energy levels and physical instability.

The withdrawal impacts her preparations for the upcoming French Open, where she is a four-time champion.

Swiatek intends to continue her build-up to Roland Garros at the Italian Open.

Six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek retired from her Madrid Open round-of-32 match against American Ann Li on Saturday due to illness, trailing 6-7(4), 6-2, 0-3.

The fourth seed at the WTA 1000 clay-court tournament left the court in tears, having called for medical assistance during the match.

Swiatek's Struggle With Illness

"The past two days were pretty terrible, I think I have some virus," said Swiatek, who won the Madrid title in 2024.

"It's been some hours fine, some hours pretty bad. I had zero energy, zero stability, and I just felt really bad physically.

"I knew that (it was) going to be hard but I still wanted to try because I already have been sick twice in my career and I could still win most of my matches. I guess it depends on how bad it is, and I guess this time it was worse than before."

Impact on French Open Preparations

Swiatek's withdrawal deals a blow to her preparations for the French Open, a tournament the Pole has dominated in recent years, winning the title four times, most recently in 2024.

Swiatek, 24, is expected to continue her build-up to Roland Garros at the Italian Open, which runs from May 5-17.

The French Open main draw gets underway on May 24.