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Home  » Sports » 'Virus' attack forces Iga Swiatek out of Madrid Open

'Virus' attack forces Iga Swiatek out of Madrid Open

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April 26, 2026 10:21 IST

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Iga Swiatek's withdrawal from the Madrid Open due to illness casts a shadow over her French Open preparations, raising concerns about her fitness for the upcoming Grand Slam.

Poland's Iga Swiatek walks off the court in tears after retiring from her Madrid Open Round-of-32 match against American Ann Li on Saturday.

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek walks off the court in tears after retiring from her Madrid Open Round-of-32 match against American Ann Li on Saturday. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iga Swiatek retired from her Madrid Open match against Ann Li due to a virus.
  • Swiatek, the defending Madrid Open champion, experienced fluctuating energy levels and physical instability.
  • The withdrawal impacts her preparations for the upcoming French Open, where she is a four-time champion.
  • Swiatek intends to continue her build-up to Roland Garros at the Italian Open.

Six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek retired from her Madrid Open round-of-32 match against American Ann Li on Saturday due to illness, trailing 6-7(4), 6-2, 0-3.

The fourth seed at the WTA 1000 clay-court tournament left the court in tears, having called for medical assistance during the match.

 

Swiatek's Struggle With Illness

"The past two days were pretty terrible, I think I have some virus," said Swiatek, who won the Madrid title in 2024.

"It's been some hours fine, some hours pretty bad. I had zero energy, zero stability, and I just felt really bad physically.

"I knew that (it was) going to be hard but I still wanted to try because I already have been sick twice in my career and I could still win most of my matches. I guess it depends on how bad it is, and I guess this time it was worse than before."

Impact on French Open Preparations

Swiatek's withdrawal deals a blow to her preparations for the French Open, a tournament the Pole has dominated in recent years, winning the title four times, most recently in 2024.

Swiatek, 24, is expected to continue her build-up to Roland Garros at the Italian Open, which runs from May 5-17.

The French Open main draw gets underway on May 24.

Source: REUTERS
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