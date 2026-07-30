'What is logic of orange?': Former hockey captain Rasquinha slams new India jersey

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha has voiced strong criticism against Hockey India's decision to introduce an orange jersey for the national team, arguing it undermines the team's long-standing identity and legacy associated with the colour blue.

IMAGE: Hockey India unveiled a new all-orange jersey for India's Men's and Women's FIH World Cup campaigns. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha criticised Hockey India's decision to change the national team's jersey colour to orange, citing a loss of identity and legacy.

Rasquinha emphasised that the Indian team's traditional colour has always been blue, which he wore with pride for many years.

He drew a parallel with Argentina's football team, questioning if they would ever abandon their iconic blue and white stripes.

The new orange jerseys were unveiled ahead of the upcoming FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups.

India's men's team, drawn in Pool D, aims to end a 50-year World Cup drought, building on recent Olympic bronze medals and Asia Cup titles.

Former India hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha questioned Hockey India's decision to have the national team wear an orange jersey, saying the team's identity and legacy have always been associated with the colour blue.

Rasquinha's Disappointment on X

The former Olympian's remarks came after Hockey India unveiled the new jerseys for the senior men's and women's teams on July 27, ahead of the upcoming FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups. The men's tournament is scheduled to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30, while the women's tournament will take place from August 15 to 30.

Expressing his disappointment on X, Viren wrote, 'I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for Indian hockey. But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?'

Clarifying the Criticism

IMAGE: Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Viren Rasquinha/Facebook

Rasquinha received a lot of unnecessary flak for his post on X, and the former India captain explained his criticism of the jersey colour.

'I’m seeing many unnecessary political comments on this. I don’t want to get into any of that. My simple & humble point is on pride, identity & legacy. India is to hockey what Argentina is to Football. Will we ever see Argentina wearing Orange and White stripes as their 1st jersey?' he asked.

Hockey India gives details about new jersey

HI said saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice and victory.

The jersey also has 'Mandala' inspired patterns which celebrate India's cultural heritage. Hockey India said that the deep navy blue accents are inspired by the Ashoka Chakra, which symbolises progress, peace and focus.

HI said the chest graphic is a modern interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra, symbolising "strength, unity, and momentum."

There is also a tricolour piping along the shoulders and sides, which "reinforces national pride."

'INDIA' is written on the front of the jersey in stylised 'Devanagari' script to "celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity."

'New jersey design embodies the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' -- One India, Supreme India,' HI said in the jersey launch video.

Besides saffron, the Indian teams will also have white jerseys in their kits featuring the same new design.

India's World Cup Aspirations

India are drawn in Pool D along with England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan. Having won the 1975 edition by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final, the World Cup glory has eluded India for the last 50 years. Having registered a ninth-place finish in the 2023 edition held at Bhubaneswar, India will be aiming to bring the gold home, riding on the back of the momentum of two back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, an Asia Cup title win, two Asian Champions Trophy wins and an Asia Cup gold. India women's side will begin its campaign against China on 16 August, followed by matches against South Africa and England in Pool D.