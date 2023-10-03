News
Virat Kohli ventures into E motor sports

Virat Kohli ventures into E motor sports

October 03, 2023 17:46 IST
Buys team in electric powerboat series

Virat Kohli and sports tech entrepreneur Adi K Mishra will be principals at the helm of "The Blue Rising" team in the UIM E1 World Championship which is the brainchild of Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and sports tech entrepreneur Adi K Mishra will be principals at the helm of "The Blue Rising" team in the UIM E1 World Championship which is the brainchild of Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag. Photograph: Kind courtesy E1 Series/X

Indian batsman Virat Kohli was announced as the newest celebrity team owner in the E1 World Championship on Tuesday, joining the likes of Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Didier Drogba and Sergio Perez in the world's first all-electric powerboat series.

The UIM E1 World Championship is the latest entry into the environmentally responsible motor sports competition, joining Formula E and off road Extreme E, and is scheduled to begin racing next year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

 

Kohli, widely regarded as one of game's best batsmen, and sports tech entrepreneur Adi K Mishra will be principals at the helm of "The Blue Rising" team in the competition which is the brainchild of Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag.

"I want to inspire people to have a competitive spirit and to raise awareness about sustainability issues, something I am becoming more and more passionate about as we build a family," Kohli, 34, said in a statement.

"I can't wait to cheer for our male and female pilots racing for our team."

Former Chelsea striker Drogba, seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion Brady, 22-time tennis Grand Slam champion Nadal and Formula One driver Sergio Perez were all previously named as team owners in the series.

The Blue Rising team will compete against the electric RaceBird outfits announced by Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, Steve Aoki, Didier Drogba, Sergio Perez.

Former India captain Kohli, who is preparing for the World Cup on home soil starting on Thursday, said he was looking forward to lining up against his fellow team owners once the competition begins.

"We're going electric, we're going flying over the water and we're going to try to win it for The Blue Rising," Kohli said.

The inaugural season will have stops in Venice, Monaco and Rotterdam with more venues to be announced later.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy sail into pre-quarters
Asiad: Volunteers warn unsuspecting cricket fans!
Dhoni's Look Is STUNNING!
Cong's Singhvi goes against party line on caste count
Asian Games: Parul wins gold; Afsal claims silver
Police seals news portal NewsClick's office after raid
India vs Netherlands WC warm-up match washed out
No big deal losing to my role model Jyothi: Aditi

Asian Games: Squash players assure India three medals

