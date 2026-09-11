Virat Kohli And Eknath Shinde Discuss Sports Infrastructure In London

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently met in London to discuss crucial advancements in sports infrastructure and athlete development across Maharashtra.

Key Points Virat Kohli met Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in London to discuss sports infrastructure and athlete development.

Discussions focused on policy improvements to expand sports facilities and nurture talent in Maharashtra.

Shinde highlighted major infrastructure projects and plans for a new Sports City near Navi Mumbai.

Kohli expressed strong interest in empowering initiatives that combine high-quality education with athletic training.

Kohli shared his passion for cricket and desire to guide young athletes on fitness and nutrition.

Former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in London, during the latter's UK capital. They held detailed discussions on sports infrastructure, athlete development, and state progress, a statement issued by Shinde's office said.

During the meeting, Shinde welcomed Kohli with a traditional shawl and bouquet, while Kohli congratulated Shinde on receiving three prestigious awards during his visit to the UK, it said.

Focus On Maharashtra's Sports Development

The dialogue focused on necessary policy improvements to expand sports facilities in Maharashtra and nurture talent capable of achieving national and international acclaim.

Shinde highlighted major infrastructure projects driving the state's growth, including the Samruddhi Expressway, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Vadhavan Port, and talked about plans for an upcoming Sports City near Navi Mumbai that will feature modern facilities for multiple sports, the statement said.

Kohli's Vision For Young Athletes

Kohli expressed strong interest in empowering such initiatives to provide youth with high-quality education alongside top-tier athletic training. Shinde also noted how national initiatives like 'Khelo India', led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are inspiring millions of youth to pursue sports careers.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Kohli shared that cricket remains his absolute passion and expressed his desire to contribute meaningfully to the sport even after his eventual retirement, emphasising his commitment to guiding young athletes on the vital role of fitness, nutrition, and proper diet, it said.

The interaction concluded in the presence of Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahul Kanal and senior associates of the deputy CM. Shinde began his London visit on September 9.