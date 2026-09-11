Viraj Madappa Secures Fourth Professional Title At Chennai Open

Discover how Kolkata's Viraj Madappa staged a remarkable comeback with a bogey-free final round to clinch the prestigious Rs 1 crore Chennai Open golf title, marking his fourth professional victory and boosting his DP World PGTI standings.

Key Points Viraj Madappa won the Chennai Open golf tournament with a final round 64, finishing at 22-under 266.

Madappa's victory is his fourth professional title and first since April 2025, earning him Rs 15 lakh.

He overcame a three-shot deficit against overnight leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, who finished runner-up.

The win significantly boosted Madappa's ranking on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, securing his place in the DP World India Championship.

Other top finishers included Amardeep Malik (third) and Rashid Khan (fourth).

Viraj Madappa overturned a three-shot deficit with a bogey-free eight-under 64 to win the Rs 1 crore Chennai Open golf tournament by one stroke at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course here on Friday. The 28-year-old Kolkata golfer (72-67-63-64), who began the final round three shots behind overnight leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, made eight birdies to finish at 22-under 266 and secure his fourth professional title. Madappa, who became the youngest Indian to win on the Asian Tour in 2018, collected Rs 15 lakh. The victory lifted him from 44th to 22nd on the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit, taking his season earnings to Rs 23,90,042 and securing his place in the DP World India Championship.

Sandhu Finishes Runner-Up

Chandigarh's Sandhu (65-66-68-68), a five-time DP World PGTI winner, closed with a four-under 68 comprising five birdies and a bogey. However, it was not enough to protect his overnight advantage as he finished runner-up at 21-under 267. Sandhu earned Rs 10 lakh and climbed from 21st to 15th on the Order of Merit, with season earnings of Rs 33,47,375.

Noida's Amardeep Malik (67-68-69-67) made seven birdies and two bogeys in a five-under 67 to finish third at 17-under 271. Malik moved from 19th to 14th in the season standings, taking his earnings to Rs 33,75,548.

Delhi's Rashid Khan (66-68-72-66) fired a closing six-under 66, featuring seven birdies and one bogey, to claim fourth place at 16-under 272. He consolidated sixth position in the season rankings with total earnings of Rs 52,70,309.

Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat (69-70-67-67), the 2024 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion, finished fifth at 15-under 273.

Madappa's Path To Victory

Madappa's victory marked his first title since the DP World PGTI Players Championship at Classic Golf & Country Club in April 2025. He had been encouraged by his recent form despite not converting it into the scores he wanted. "I had been playing reasonably well without scoring as well as I would have liked," Madappa said. "But I knew from experience that if I kept putting myself in position, I would eventually get something out of my game."

After opening with an even-par 72, Madappa played his final three rounds in a combined 22-under. He credited the turnaround to a more disciplined approach. "The biggest change over the last three days was greater mental discipline," he said. "I had been giving away too many shots on the easier holes. I recognised that and managed those scoring opportunities much better this week."

Madappa followed his third-round 63 with a flawless final round, steadily erasing Sandhu's advantage with eight birdies. "After the opening day, I probably didn't expect to be in this position. Making eight birdies without a bogey made it a near-perfect final round. To play 22-under over the last three rounds and come away with the title is extremely satisfying."

Race To DP World India Championship

Current Race to DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (67-68-73-68) finished tied eighth at 12-under 276. Talwar pocketed Rs 2,00,100 to extend his advantage at the top of the standings, taking his season earnings to Rs 91,32,484.

Defending champion N Thangaraja (69-70-72-69) of Sri Lanka finished tied 19th at eight-under 280.

The Race to DP World India Championship crowns the DP World PGTI's number one player and will also determine the top-24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.