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India's Kurash Campaign Concludes With Vipin Kumar's Loss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 29, 2026 07:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's kurash journey at the Asian Games concluded with Vipin Kumar's pre-quarterfinal exit in the men's 66kg category, following Pincky Balhara's earlier bronze medal win.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India at Asian Games/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy India at Asian Games/X

Key Points

  • Vipin Kumar was eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's 66kg kurash event at the Asian Games.
  • He lost 0-3 to South Korea's Hyeonsu Yoon in the round of 16 contest.
  • Vipin Kumar executed one 'Chala' move, a technique where an athlete throws the opponent without full control.
  • India concluded its kurash campaign at the Asian Games with a single medal.
  • Pincky Balhara had previously secured a bronze medal in the women's -78kg kurash event.

India's kurash campaign at the Asian Games came to an end with Vipin Kumar's pre-quarterfinal exit in the men's 66kg event here on Tuesday.

The Indian lost 0-3 to South Korea's Hyeonsu Yoon in the round of 16 contest.

 

The 24-year-old Vipin was able to execute one 'Chala' as compared to Yoon's two.

'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.

India thus signed off with one medal in the kurash event.

On Monday, Pincky Balhara had won the bronze in the women's -78kg event.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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