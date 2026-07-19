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P V Sindhu Wins Japan Open Super 750 Title, Ends Two-Year Drought

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: July 19, 2026 10:18 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian badminton star PV Sindhu showcased a vintage performance to clinch her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open, ending a two-year wait for a major championship victory.

P V Sindhu

IMAGE: The Japan Open victory is her biggest title win since lifting the World Championships crown in 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • PV Sindhu won her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open to end her two-year title drought.
  • She defeated local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games.
  • This is Sindhu's biggest title win since the 2019 World Championships.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu produced a vintage display of attacking badminton to outclass local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games, clinching her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, first Indian to win the Japan Open, combined relentless attack with tactical discipline and composure in the decisive moments to register a 21-17, 21-17 victory over the three-time world champion Yamaguchi, securing her first title in more than two years.

 

Sindhu's last title came at the Syed Modi International in 2024.

The Japan Open victory is her biggest title win since lifting the World Championships crown in 2019.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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