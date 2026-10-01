Selecao Touch Down In Kolkata For India Friendly

Five-time world champions Brazil have landed in Kolkata under stringent security for their highly anticipated friendly match against India, generating immense excitement among football fans.

Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Taormina

Key Points Five-time world champions Brazil have arrived in Kolkata for a friendly match against India, with tight security measures in place.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was a highlight of the arrival, while Barcelona's Raphinha is absent due to injury.

The Brazilian contingent has made elaborate arrangements, including bringing their own chef and specific imported food items.

India's national team, the Blue Tigers, is set to play a series of friendly matches against World Cup teams, including Brazil and Uruguay.

Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium has undergone significant upgrades, including a new playing surface, to host these international fixtures.

Five-time world champions Brazil touched down in Kolkata amid tight security on Wednesday evening, with police keeping fans away from the airport and the roads leading to their hotel as the Selecao began their stay ahead of Saturday's high-profile friendly against India.

Tight Security And Fan Glimpses

The Brazilian contingent landed around 8.45pm and was whisked out through the VIP gate in two buses painted in the country's trademark yellow and green.

Two pilot cars led the convoy as it headed to the team hotel on the EM Bypass near Science City, while six private cars carried some of the other officials.

With security at its tightest level, police did not allow supporters to gather near the airport or line the roads along the route.

Only a handful of fans managed to catch a glimpse of the arrival.

The touring party, comprising around 90 people, had just an 11-minute window to leave the airport.

Police had worked out an eight-minute window for the convoy to reach the hotel.

Security was also heavily tightened around the team hotel, with people not connected to the Brazilian contingent kept away from the premises.

Inside the hotel, however, there was a glimpse of the excitement surrounding the arrival.

Their biggest star Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid, wearing a yellow hat, drew the biggest cheers as chants of "Vini, Vini" echoed through the lobby.

Players were seen in olive-green hoodies, shorts and yellow caps.

Team Line-up And Special Arrangements

Brazil arrived without Barcelona star Raphinha, who has sustained a right thigh niggle during their 4-2 win over Australia and has returned to Spain for treatment.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti and a player will attend the pre-match press conference at the team hotel on Friday morning. Brazil will train at the Salt Lake Stadium from 4pm.

The Selecao have also brought their own chef and hygiene manager to Kolkata and made special food arrangements during their stay.

Meat, cheese and even water for the team have been brought in as part of the arrangements. The hotel has also made provisions to meet the team's specific dietary requirements for food preparation and storage.

"They have a 30-minute window to prepare and consume the food. We will use only Bhetki fish for them. The rest of the meat products, mainly turkey, chicken and lamb, are all imported," a hotel official said.

India's International Football Schedule

The India-Brazil match is part of the Blue Tigers' series of fixtures against World Cup teams, which began with the September 25 game against Panama in Bengaluru.

India will next face two-time world champions Uruguay, coached by their former star Diego Forlan on October 6, before travelling to New Zealand for two more friendlies in November.

The Salt Lake Stadium has been given a fresh look ahead of the fixtures, with fresh coat of paint and the playing surface overhauled with the involvement of Brazilian turf expert Ivan Nascimento.

The stadium, which hosted matches during the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, will now stage Brazil and Uruguay's matches against India.