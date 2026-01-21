HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vinicius Jr silences critics in Real Madrid rout Monaco

January 21, 2026 09:26 IST

'The only thing I can do is on the pitch -- to give my all. I won't always be technically perfect, but I will always give 100% for the team.'

Vinicius Junior made two assists and scored a superb goal in Real Madrid's thrashing of Monaco in their UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday

IMAGE: Vinicius Junior made two assists and scored a superb goal in Real Madrid's thrashing of Monaco in their UEFA Champions League match at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Vinicius Jr delivered a scintillating performance to inspire Real Madrid to a commanding 6-1 victory over Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, silencing recent criticism from fans.

The Brazilian winger, named UEFA's man of the match, orchestrated the rout with several dazzling dribbles, two assists, and a spectacular goal.

However, the 25-year-old admitted after the match that the booing he has faced from the Bernabeu crowd in recent weeks had taken its toll.

 

"This performance means a lot, because of everything that has been happening in recent days," Vinicius told TNT Sports.

"The change of coach, losing the (Spanish Super Cup) final, being knocked out of the Copa del Rey -- playing for the biggest club in the world comes with high demands. Sometimes we don't understand the boos, but I know the size of the club and the weight of the shirt."

The hostility peaked during Saturday's LaLiga match against Levante, where Vinicius was jeered throughout, particularly during the announcement of the starting lineup.

Fans were left disillusioned after a turbulent month that included a Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona, an embarrassing 3-2 Copa del Rey exit to second-division Albacete, and the abrupt sacking of manager Xabi Alonso after just seven months in charge.

Media reports of internal tensions, including clashes between Alonso and Vinicius, further darkened the mood at the Bernabeu.

But Tuesday's emphatic display, led by Vinicius, appeared to turn the tide.

"The only thing I can do is on the pitch -- to give my all. I won't always be technically perfect, but I will always give 100% for the team," Vinicius said.

"I don't want to be booed at home, where I feel comfortable. But the fans have their rights, and I am here to evolve. I want to stay at Real Madrid for a long time."

Since joining Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius has been integral to the club's successes, winning the Champions League twice. He scored in both finals – against Liverpool in 2022 and Borussia Dortmund in 2024, the year he also won FIFA's The Best Award.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
