Vinicius Jr scores as Real Madrid sink Benfica to reach Champions League last 16

IMAGE: Vinicius Jr celebrates scoring Real Madrid's second goal with his team-mates Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Champions League play-off second leg match at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Key Points Real Madrid registered a 3-1 victory on aggregate to advance to the Champions League last 16.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Jr scored for Real Madrid, overcoming an early goal by Benfica's Rafa Silva.

Vinicius Jr was previously involved in a racism controversy during the first leg in Lisbon.

Real Madrid recovered from an early scare to beat Benfica 2-1 on Wednesday and secure a 3-1 aggregate victory to reach the Champions League last 16 after a pulsating game at the Bernabeu.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Jr struck either side of halftime to cancel out Rafa Silva's opener and send the record 15-times European champions through, with either Manchester City or Sporting awaiting in Friday's draw.

Benfica, trailing 1-0 from a first leg in Portugal marred by Vinicius accusing Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of directing a racist slur at him, started brightly and sliced through a makeshift-looking Real defence missing Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen, with forward Kylian Mbappe also out due to a knee injury set to sideline him for multiple games.

IMAGE: Vinicius Jr scores Real Madrid's second goal past Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho was absent from the touchline after receiving a red card in the first leg for complaining, and Prestianni was not involved after being provisionally suspended by UEFA following the incident with Vinicius in Lisbon.

The visitors went ahead in the 14th minute in chaotic fashion. Thibaut Courtois produced a stunning left-footed save to prevent Raul Asencio turning Pavlidis's cross into his own net, but the rebound dropped invitingly for Rafa, who controlled the ball inside the six-yard box before firing past the keeper.

Real's response was swift and slick. Two minutes later Gonzalo linked up smartly with Federico Valverde on the right wing, the Uruguayan cutting the ball back towards the edge of the box where Tchouameni guided a low finish just inside the right post.

IMAGE: Vinicius Jr is tackled by Benfica's Amar Dedic. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

With the tie finely poised, the game opened up and Arda Guler thought he had put Real ahead in the 32nd minute, only for VAR to rule the effort out for offside in the build-up.

Benfica continued to threaten, Richard Rios drawing a superb save from Courtois with a fierce strike in the 38th minute but the home side began to find more rhythm after the break.

Asencio headed narrowly wide from a corner and Trent Alexander-Arnold flashed an angled effort past the post, but Real were almost punished for their profligacy.

On the hour mark, Vinicius was caught as Real attempted to play out from the back, allowing Rafa to unleash a thunderous shot from the edge of the box that crashed against the crossbar.

Vinicius Jr Seals Victory For Real Madrid

IMAGE: Rafa Silva scores Benfica's first goal past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

The tension lingered until the 80th minute, when Valverde seized on a loose ball in midfield and threaded a precise pass through to Vinicius who timed his run to beat the offside trap, surged into the box and slotted a composed finish into the bottom corner to settle the tie.

"We didn't start very well, but we remained confident and knew the goals would come eventually," Tchouameni told Movistar Plus.

"We did things a little better as the match progressed and now we're going to keep going as we move forward. We need to tweak our defence a little and get into the game better, but we won, and that's the most important thing."