Real Madrid's Vinicius apologises after red card for hair pull

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has apologised to his team and fans after receiving a red card for violent conduct during their LaLiga win against Villarreal, potentially sidelining him for the highly anticipated El Clasico clash with Barcelona.

IMAGE: Referee Isidro Diaz shows a red card to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the LaLiga match against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Photograph: Alejandro Martinez Velez/Reuters

Key Points Vinicius Jr was sent off during Real Madrid's 1-0 victory over Villarreal for pulling an opponent's hair.

The Brazilian forward has issued an apology to his teammates and the club's supporters via social media.

Spanish Football Federation regulations classify hair-pulling as violent conduct, carrying a potential ban of one to three matches.

A ban could see Vinicius Jr miss Real Madrid's crucial LaLiga fixture against rivals Barcelona on October 25.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has apologised to his teammates and the club's fans after being sent off in the 1-0 win over Villarreal in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Vinicius now faces a nervous wait for the ruling of the disciplinary committee, which could see him miss Real's fixture with rivals Barcelona on October 25 at Camp Nou.

Disallowed Goal And Disciplinary Action

The Brazilian thought he had scored Real's second goal but his effort was disallowed after a VAR review found he should be dismissed for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair in the build-up.

After the match, Vinicius, who came on in the 52nd minute and was red carded 20 minutes later, posted on social media, saying, "sorry to the team and the fans."

Implications Of Violent Conduct

Spanish Football Federation regulations state that pulling an opponent's hair is regarded as violent conduct.

The sanction for violent conduct without causing injury to an opponent (Article 130) is a ban of one to three matches.

Real's next three LaLiga games are against Sevilla, Barca and Racing Santander, but missing El Clasico would be a bitter blow for the 26-year-old Brazil international.