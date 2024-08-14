News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Vinesh won't return to India before CAS verdict

Vinesh won't return to India before CAS verdict

Source: ANI
August 14, 2024 16:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vinesh Phogat

IMAGE: The CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for disqualification will be announced on August 16.Photograph: IMAGE: Kind courtesy Wrestling Federation of India

Due to the delay in the verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics, she will not return to India until the decision is announced.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has further postponed the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh's appeal over her disqualification from the women's 50 kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16.

 

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, has been delayed to August 16.

"Vinesh will not come to India until her verdict is announced," sources told ANI.

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Vinesh was disqualified on the morning of the final of her bout at the Paris Olympics for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

Following her disqualification, Phogat requested CAS on August 7 to award her the silver medal.

CAS had previously extended the deadline to August 13. Vinesh had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold but was disqualified for the weight limit breach. A day after her disqualification, Vinesh also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.

After Vinesh failed to meet the qualification mark, members and officials of the Indian Olympic Association came under scrutiny.

IOA President PT Usha clarified on Sunday that the responsibility for weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, and judo lies with each athlete and their coach, not with the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Usha stated that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sports had their own support team, which had been working with the athletes for many years, according to a statement from IOA.

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Vinesh verdict delayed: CAS extends deadline again
Vinesh verdict delayed: CAS extends deadline again
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
Pak umpire Aleem Dar recounts saddest day of his life
Pak umpire Aleem Dar recounts saddest day of his life
Who Will Vote For Vijay, And Why?
Who Will Vote For Vijay, And Why?
Kolkata doctor rape: Assam hospital cancels advisory
Kolkata doctor rape: Assam hospital cancels advisory
First phase-3 trial for dengue vax begins in India
First phase-3 trial for dengue vax begins in India
Zeeshan Ali quits as India Davis Cup coach
Zeeshan Ali quits as India Davis Cup coach

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'140 Crore Indians Await Vinesh Verdict'

'140 Crore Indians Await Vinesh Verdict'

'Something in favour of Vinesh is going to come'

'Something in favour of Vinesh is going to come'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances