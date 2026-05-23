Delhi High Court Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games Trials

The Delhi High Court has paved the way for wrestler Vinesh Phogat to compete in the Asian Games trials, challenging the Wrestling Federation of India's exclusionary selection policy.

Photograph: Vinesh Phogat/Twitter

Key Points Delhi High Court permits Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games trials.

The court criticises WFI's selection policy for lacking discretion regarding iconic players returning from maternity leave.

WFI must video-record the selection trials, with independent observers present.

The court observed that the show-cause notice grounds appeared pre-mediated.

The Delhi High Court has given its nod to the participation of celebrated grappler Vinesh Phogat in the upcoming trials for the Asian Games, saying the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) selection policy is exclusionary for the lack of discretion to consider an iconic player like her, who is returning from a maternity break.

Court Orders Oversight for Wrestling Trials

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ordered that the selection trials, to be held on May 30-31, shall be video-recorded by the WFI and an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) each shall also remain present.

"The appellant shall be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games, 2026, which are scheduled for 30.05.2026 and 31.05.2026," the court said in its order passed on May 22 and uploaded on its website on Saturday.

WFI Policy Deemed Exclusionary

"The policy and the circular are clearly exclusionary in nature as it does not give any discretion to Respondent No.1 (WFI) to consider iconic players like the appellant in view of the sabbatical taken on account of her maternity leave," it stated.

The court further observed that the grounds taken in the show-cause notice "appear to be pre-mediated and reopening the closed issues" and that "it is necessary that the appellant is permitted to participate in the selection trials in the interest of the sport and justice".

The court passed the order on Phogat's appeal against the May 18 order of a single-judge bench, refusing her immediate relief on the issue of her participation in the selection trials.

Phogat's Previous Disqualification

Phogat, a wrestler of international repute, was disqualified from the 50-kg category finals in the Paris Olympics in August 2024 for being 100 gm overweight in the morning weigh-in.