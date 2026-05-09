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Vinesh Phogat Accused Of Indiscipline, Vows To Fight Back

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 22:33 IST

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Wrestler Vinesh Phogat vows to challenge the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) show-cause notice and ban from domestic events due to alleged indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sports with Naveen/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sports with Naveen/X

Key Points

  • Vinesh Phogat faces disciplinary action from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for alleged indiscipline and anti-doping violations.
  • The WFI has declared Vinesh Phogat ineligible to compete in domestic wrestling events until June 26.
  • Vinesh Phogat has vowed to fight back against the WFI's accusations and restrictions.
  • The WFI alleges Vinesh Phogat failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.
  • Vinesh Phogat had accused WFI of blocking her entry for the Gonda event and said she was one of the complainants against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh Phogat on Saturday indicated that she would fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in domestic events till June 26.

The WFI said Vinesh failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.

 

Vinesh Phogat's Comeback Delayed

It means that the two-time World Championship medallist will have to wait for her comeback. She was targeting the National Open Ranking event in Gonda, starting Sunday, for her return to competition.

She had quit the sport in 2024 after her disqualification from the Paris Olympic Games.

"Life is caught in some deep whirlpool's midst. The world seeks flaws in my character, persists.. Life has always held your head held high. No sword has the power to make it bow.!!!," according to the English translation of her tweet in Hindi.

WFI Alleges Damage To Reputation

Earlier in the day, the WFI, in a 15-page notice, alleged that Vinesh's conduct had caused "lasting damage to reputation of Indian wrestling" in Paris and violated provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping regulations.

Allegations have flown thick and fast in the last few days. Vinesh had accused WFI of blocking her entry for the Gonda event and also said that she was one of the six complainants against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Compliance With WADA Rules

WFI said that compliance with WADA rules was non-negotiable and the onus to prove her eligibility was on Vinesh.

"We have to see if WADA rules have been followed properly. It has not yet been proved that she has fulfilled the requirements for coming back from retirement. She has to complete the mandatory six-month notice period before she becomes eligible to compete again," WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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