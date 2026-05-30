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Home  » Sports » Why WFI Allowed Vinesh Phogat To Wrestle In 53kg Trials

Why WFI Allowed Vinesh Phogat To Wrestle In 53kg Trials

By Amanpreet Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 08:30 IST

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Vinesh Phogat has been cleared to compete in the 53kg category at the Asian Games selection trials after the Wrestling Federation of India reversed its earlier decision, setting up a potentially thrilling contest.

Photograph: Vinesh Phogat/Twitter

Photograph: Vinesh Phogat/Twitter

Key Points

  • Vinesh Phogat will compete in the 53kg category at the Asian Games selection trials after WFI reversed its decision.
  • The WFI initially restricted Vinesh to the 50kg division, citing her participation in that weight class in recent international events.
  • Vinesh objected to the decision, accusing the federation of discrimination.
  • WFI President Sanjay Singh intervened and allowed Vinesh to enter the 53kg trials.
  • The winner of the trials will represent India at the Asian Games.

Former world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat was on Saturday allowed to compete in the women's 53kg category at the Asian Games selection trials after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) reversed its earlier stand of restricting her participation to the 50kg division.

The dramatic turn of events came during the official weigh-in on Saturday morning when Vinesh was informed that she would be permitted to compete only in the 50kg category, citing her participation in that weight class in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.

 

Vinesh Phogat's Protest and WFI's Reversal

The wrestler strongly objected to the decision and accused the federation of discriminating against her by denying her the opportunity to compete in a category of her choice.

Sources present at the venue said the matter escalated before WFI president Sanjay Singh intervened and decided to allow Vinesh to enter the 53kg trials as well.

"We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight," WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"We do not want to discriminate anyone. She did not inform which category she wants to compete and still letting her."

Intriguing Battle Ahead

Vinesh subsequently weighed in at 53.9kg and was accommodated in the 53kg draw.

It now sets up an intriguing battle between her, another proven performer Antim Panghal and the fast-rising Meenakshi Goyat.

In a brief chat with media while preparing, Vinesh said, "I am here for at least two years."

Background to the Controversy

The development was a significant climb-down by the WFI, which had maintained that Vinesh would be considered only for the 50kg category.

The federation's argument was that the wrestler had consistently competed in that division in recent international competitions and had not formally intimated the WFI about switching categories for the trials.

The issue had already generated considerable controversy after the Delhi High Court directed the WFI to treat Vinesh as an "iconic player" and allow her to participate in the Asian Games selection trials.

Vinesh, however, has competed in multiple weight divisions during her career, including 53kg, and was keen to contest the trials in that category.

The winner of the trials will earn the right to represent India at the Asian Games later this year.

The WFI's decision to accommodate Vinesh in the 53kg draw ended hours of uncertainty and ensured that one of India's most decorated women wrestlers remained in contention for an Asian Games berth.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Amanpreet Singh in New Delhi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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