Tension And Drama As Vinesh Phogat Returns To The Mat

Vinesh Phogat's comeback to wrestling at the Asian Games trials was fraught with tension and drama, as supporters clashed with officials amidst tight security.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sports with Naveen/X

Key Points Vinesh Phogat made her return to wrestling at the Asian Games selection trials after her Paris Olympics heartbreak.

The trials were marked by tension and emotional outbursts, with Vinesh's supporters clashing with WFI officials.

Heavy security was present due to Vinesh's return and her status as an MLA from Haryana.

The Supreme Court allowed Vinesh to participate in the trials after months of uncertainty.

WFI President Sanjay Singh accused Vinesh of using rough language and bringing a large number of supporters.

The tension was palpable, the emotions overflowing and the unusually heavy security personnel deployment was seen as all eyes remained fixed on one mat where a defiant Vinesh Phogat made her competitive return on Saturday after the heartbreak of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

For the first time since her disqualification from the Olympic final in Paris, Vinesh stepped onto the mat at the Asian Games selection trials, seeking a path back into the national team.

Emotional Spectacle At Wrestling Trials

What followed was an emotional and dramatic spectacle that almost got to an ugly confrontation between Vinesh's supporters and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials.

Every point won by Vinesh drew loud cheers from a sizeable group of supporters packed around the mat. Every decision that went against her was greeted with protests.

Tension Escalates During Quarterfinal Bout

The atmosphere reached fever pitch during her 53kg quarterfinal bout against the aggressive Nishu Kumari. At one stage, Vinesh's camp believed she had secured a pinfall victory. Her husband Sombir Rathee rushed onto the mat, arguing with mat referee, reflecting the raw emotions surrounding her comeback.

Even a water bottle rolled on to the mat.

When the victory in that fiercely-fought bout was eventually confirmed, some of Vinesh's supporters broke into celebrations, dancing and cheering in front of WFI officials.

The situation became tense enough for WFI president Sanjay Singh to leave his seat and personally intervene, urging supporters to calm down and maintain order. Police personnel were also summoned inside the venue to prevent confrontation.

Security Concerns And Supreme Court Intervention

Heavy security deployment had been visible outside the stadium since morning. Besides the sensitivity surrounding Vinesh's return after months of legal and administrative battles with the federation, authorities were also mindful of her status as a sitting MLA from Haryana, necessitating additional security arrangements.

The trials were being conducted under extraordinary circumstances. The Supreme Court allowed Vinesh to participate, ending months of uncertainty over her comeback attempt.

For many present at the venue, however, the competition often appeared secondary to the story unfolding around the wrestler herself.

Every move she made drew attention. Spectators craned their necks out for a better view, supporters chanted encouragement and officials remained alert amid the charged atmosphere.

Nearly 16 months after the most painful moment of her career in Paris, Vinesh's return ensured that the Asian Games trials became much more than a routine selection exercise.

Aftermath And Accusations

When she lost the semifinal to Meenakshi Goyat, she left the mat saying, "I will come back."

WFI President Sanjay Singh claimed that it was directed at him.

"She used very rough language against me. I can't tell you exactly. She said to me, 'I will see you, and I will come back. WFI had given her a show-cause notice for indiscipline, and she remains indisciplined."

"Also we had requested all coaches that they do not bring many supporters to keep things under control, and we wonder how so many Vinesh supporters turned up. It is clear Vinesh brought a whole army of supporters. You saw how the situation almost led to confrontation multiple times. If WFI officials had not remained restrained, we could have seen a much worse situation.

"Vinesh's husband Sombir also hurled abuse at WFI secretary general (acting) Jai Prakash ji. This is not acceptable."