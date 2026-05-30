'I was fighting the whole system': Vinesh after defeat

'I was fighting a whole system, I was on one side and everyone else on the other'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vinesh Phogat/Instagram

Key Points Vinesh Phogat lost to Meenakshi Goyat in the Asian Games selection trials.

Phogat claims she was fighting against the system and faced unfair treatment from the WFI.

The Supreme Court allowed Vinesh to compete in the trials after a Delhi High Court decision.

Vinesh vows to come back stronger but did not specify her next competition.

WFI initially restricted Vinesh to the 50kg division before allowing her to compete in the 53kg category.

Vinesh Phogat asserted on Saturday that she has "not failed" after exiting the Asian Games selection trials with a semifinal defeat to Meenakshi Goyat, vowing to come back stronger.

Vinesh was knocked out of the trials after losing to Meenakshi 4-6 in a tense semifinal bout of the women's 53kg event.

Vinesh Phogat's Reaction To Trials Defeat

"I have not failed," were Vinesh's first words after the defeat here.

"I was fighting a whole system, I was on one side and everyone else on the other," Vinesh added, referring to her longstanding battle with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

She was allowed to compete in the trials by the Supreme Court after a favourable decision from the Delhi High Court also.

"I had to fight for every point, I was not given a fair deal."

Future Plans And Weight Category Dispute

Vinesh also vowed to come back, saying she will keep preparing, but did not specify where she would compete next.

Earlier in the day, two-time world championships medallist Vinesh was allowed to compete in the women's 53kg category after the WFI reversed its earlier stand of restricting her participation to the 50kg division.

The dramatic turn of events came during the official weigh-in on Saturday morning when Vinesh was informed that she would be permitted to compete only in the 50kg category, citing her participation in that weight class in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.

The wrestler strongly objected to the decision and accused the federation of discriminating against her by denying her the opportunity to compete in a category of her choice.

Sources present at the venue said the matter escalated before WFI president Sanjay Singh intervened and decided to allow Vinesh to enter the 53kg trials as well.