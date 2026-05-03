Vinesh Phogat Voices Concerns Over Fair Play At Gonda Event

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat voices serious concerns about potential bias and unfair officiating at the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, citing the influence of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sports with Naveen/X

Key Points Vinesh Phogat fears biased officiating at the National Open Ranking Tournament due to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's influence.

Phogat expresses concerns about mental pressure due to the ongoing sexual harassment case against Singh.

She urges transparency and accountability from the government and sports ministry.

Vinesh Phogat highlights the need for fair play and unbiased results in her comeback event.

Decorated wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday warned that the Indian government would be responsible if anything untoward happens to her or her team members during the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda while also raising apprehensions about "biased officiating" in her comeback event.

In a video message ahead of her comeback after nearly 18 months, Phogat alleged that the competition, slated to be held at a venue linked to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, could see results influenced by individuals close to the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

Vinesh Phogat's Safety Concerns

"If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible," Vinesh reiterated, while urging media and the sporting community to be present at the venue to ensure transparency.

"The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brij) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, everything can be controlled by him and his people," Vinesh further added.

Desire For Fair Competition

The 31-year-old, who has resumed training in recent months, said she wants to return to the mat "honestly" and win medals for the country again, but expressed doubts over a level playing field.

"I don't want any privilege or special treatment. I only want that results should reflect the hard work of athletes on the mat," she added.

It may be mentioned Vinesh is now a politician, winning the Haryana state assembly elections from Julana constituency on a Congress ticket in October 2024.

Mental Pressure and Ongoing Legal Case

Vinesh also voiced concern over the mental pressure of competing in an environment she described as hostile, particularly given her role as one of the complainants in an ongoing sexual harassment case against Singh.

Invoking the Supreme Court's guidelines on protecting the identity and dignity of victims, Phogat said she felt compelled to speak publicly due to the circumstances.

"I am one of the six women wrestlers who filed complaints. The case is still in court and witnesses are being examined. Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me," she said.

"I doubt if I will be able to give my 100 per cent in that environment."

Alleged Inaction From Authorities

She further alleged inaction from authorities, saying the government and sports ministry were "watching as spectators" and had effectively given a "free hand" to Singh.

Vinesh will compete in 57kg in Gonda. She has competed in 50kg and 53kg in the past.

Background

Vinesh has been away from competition since 2024 Paris Games after getting disqualified from the final for being overweight.

Before that a prolonged standoff between leading wrestlers and the WFI over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh took place.

The protests, which began in 2023, saw several top grapplers, including Olympic medallists, demanding action against the then federation chief.

Multiple women wrestlers had filed complaints, leading to legal proceedings that are currently underway.

Singh has denied all allegations.

The controversy had also led to administrative upheaval in the WFI, including suspension of activities and intervention by the sports ministry at various stages.