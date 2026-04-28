Vinesh Phogat Confirms Entry To Gonda Ranking Tournament

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is set to compete in the Gonda Ranking Tournament after overcoming registration hurdles with the Wrestling Federation of India, marking her return to competition after a hiatus.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Vinesh Phogat confirms her registration for the Gonda Ranking Tournament after initial delays.

The Wrestling Federation of India cited technical issues with the registration portal as the cause of the delay.

Vinesh Phogat will compete in the 57kg category at the National Open Ranking event in Gonda.

This will be Vinesh Phogat's first competition after being disqualified from the 2024 Paris Games.

Vinesh Phogat is targeting the Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics after reversing her retirement decision.

India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday confirmed that she has successfully registered for the upcoming ranking tournament in Gonda after claiming that she was being blocked from competing by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The clarification comes after confusion over her delayed entry. The WFI maintained that technical issues with the registration portal had initially prevented many wrestlers, not just Vinesh, from completing the process.

She was eventually able to submit her entry after the link became accessible.

"My registration to participate in the upcoming ranking tournament was done this morning. I could not complete the registration yesterday as the link was closed. Thank you for the support from everyone. I am looking forward to competing in my first competition after 20 months," Vinesh wrote on her social media handle.

Vinesh Phogat's Registration Details

While Vinesh said the registration could be completed only this morning, information from the WFI revealed that her registration was processed and completed at 10:29 pm on Monday night.

Return to Competition After Hiatus

Vinesh is set to compete in 57kg category at the National Open Ranking event in Gonda from May 10-12. It will be her first event after getting disqualified from the 2024 Paris Games for being overweight. She had announced retirement but turned the decision, keeping an eye on this year's Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics.

She became a mother and also an MLA on Congress ticket during the Haryana assembly elections in October 2024.