Why Vinesh Phogat Must Compete In 50kg At Asian Games Trials

The Wrestling Federation of India's decision to limit Vinesh Phogat to the 50kg category for the Asian Games selection trials has ignited controversy and raised questions about fair competition.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sports with Naveen/X

Key Points WFI restricts Vinesh Phogat to the 50kg category for Asian Games selection trials due to lack of communication regarding her preferred weight.

Vinesh Phogat has been preparing for the 53kg class, creating a conflict with the WFI's decision.

Several wrestlers oppose Vinesh Phogat's direct entry into the Asian Games trials, citing unfair advantage.

WFI will allow medal winners from the National Open Ranking event to compete in the Asian Games trials.

The simmering stand-off between the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and star grappler Vinesh Phogat appears headed for another flashpoint, with the national federation deciding to allow her to compete only in the women's 50kg category in the Asian Games selection trials.

According to WFI sources, federation officials waited for confirmation on her preferred weight division after Supreme Court paved the way for her participation in Saturday's trials but did not receive any communication from the two-time World Championship medallist till late Friday evening.

Since Vinesh has competed in the 50kg category in her last few international events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics, the federation has decided to consider her for that division alone.

"It is important for the chief coach and the technical officials to know which wrestler is competing in which weight category. We waited till late evening but no email, message or any formal intimation was received from Vinesh's side," a WFI source told PTI.

Weight Category Dispute Intensifies

It has been learnt that the celebrated wrestler has been preparing to compete in the 53kg class and was training at the Indira Gandhi Stadium complex here, which is also the venue for the trials.

A senior WFI official said the federation would honour the court's directions but would conduct the trials strictly under its own regulations.

"Honouring the court orders, we will allow Vinesh to compete. But only WFI rules will apply during the competition. We have no objection if observers from the Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Ministry are present. In fact, we welcome their presence even as the Supreme Court has not passed any such direction. It was the High Court which had mentioned observers," the official said.

The federation will allow a one-kilogram weight tolerance for all wrestlers participating in the championship.

That effectively means Vinesh will have to at least reduce her weight to 51kg if she is to compete in the 50kg division.

Wrestlers Oppose Vinesh's Direct Entry

The controversy has triggered sharp reactions within the wrestling fraternity. It has been learnt that at least 16 women wrestlers have approached the court, seeking directions that Vinesh should not be granted direct entry into the trials.

The petitioners have reportedly argued that they have spent many months competing through the regular domestic pathway while Vinesh has entered the Asian Games selection race directly because of her iconic player status.

Open Ranking Event Medal Winners Can Compete

Meanwhile, in another important development, WFI has decided to allow all medal winners from the National Open Ranking event in Gonda to compete in the Asian Games trials after receiving multiple representations from the medal-winning wrestlers.

It has opened the door for 2019 World Championships medallist and Olympian Deepak Punia to get into national reckoning after struggling for form for last few months.