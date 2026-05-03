WFI President Guarantees Vinesh Phogat's Safety Amidst Venue Concerns

Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh assures wrestler Vinesh Phogat's safety and fair officiating at the National Open Ranking Tournament, despite her concerns about the venue's ties to ex-chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sports with Naveen/X

Key Points WFI President Sanjay Singh offers personal guarantee for Vinesh Phogat's safety at the National Open Ranking Tournament.

Vinesh Phogat raises concerns about potential bias and safety due to the venue's connection to former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

WFI refuses to change the venue for the National Open Ranking Tournament despite Vinesh Phogat's concerns.

Vinesh Phogat expresses concerns about mental pressure due to the ongoing sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The National Open Ranking tournament is scheduled to be held from May 10-12, with about 1400 wrestlers registered.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh on Sunday asserted that the venue for the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda will not be changed and offered a "personal guarantee" for Vinesh Phogat's safety after the decorated wrestler warned that the government would be responsible for any untoward incident and raised concerns over possible biased officiating in her comeback event.

In a video message ahead of her comeback after nearly 18 months, Phogat alleged that the competition, slated to be held at a venue linked to former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, could see results influenced by individuals close to him.

WFI's Response to Safety Concerns

"If Vinesh is worried about her safety, let me assure her that I am taking personal guarantee of that. Also, we have UWW-approved referees who officiate and all trial bouts are recorded, so there is no chance of any bias," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"And let me add that this is an Open tournament which is not mandatory. The choice is hers to compete. We are not going to change the venue," Singh said.

The National Open Ranking tournament is scheduled to be held from May 10-12. The tournament will open with the men's freestyle trials and will be followed by Greco Roman (May 11) and women's events (May 12).

Vinesh, who has entered the competition in 57kg weight class, earlier during the day voiced her concerns.

Vinesh Phogat's Allegations and Demands

"If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible," Vinesh said and urged the media and the sporting community to be present at the venue to ensure transparency.

"The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brij Bhushan) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, everything can be controlled by him and his people," she further added.

According to sources, about 1400 wrestlers have registered for the tournament.

"Do you think it is fair to change the venue and disturb the whole schedule when about 1400 wrestlers have entered the tournament and made their travel and stay arrangements. Why WFI should do it and put participating wrestlers to inconvenience," said a WFI official.

The 31-year-old Vinesh, who quite the sport after her Paris Games disqualification and resumed training in recent months, said she wants to return to the mat "honestly" and win medals for the country again, but expressed doubts over a level playing field.

"I don't want any privilege or special treatment. I only want that results should reflect the hard work of athletes on the mat," she said.

Concerns Over Mental Pressure and Fair Competition

It may be mentioned that Vinesh is now a politician, having won the Haryana state assembly elections from Julana constituency on a Congress ticket in October 2024.

Vinesh also voiced concern over the mental pressure of competing in an environment she described as hostile, particularly given her role as one of the complainants in an ongoing sexual harassment case against Singh.

Invoking the Supreme Court's guidelines on protecting the identity and dignity of victims, Phogat said she felt compelled to speak publicly due to the circumstances.

"I am one of the six women wrestlers who filed complaints. The case is still in court and witnesses are being examined. Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me," she said.

"I doubt if I will be able to give my 100 per cent in that environment."

Alleged Inaction from Authorities

She further alleged inaction from authorities, saying the government and sports ministry were "watching as spectators" and had effectively given a "free hand" to Singh.

Vinesh has been away from competition since the 2024 Paris Games after being disqualified from the final for being overweight.

Before that, a prolonged standoff between leading wrestlers and the WFI over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh had taken place.

The protests, which began in 2023, saw several top grapplers, including Olympic medallists, demanding action against the then federation chief.

Multiple women wrestlers had filed complaints, leading to legal proceedings that are currently underway. Singh has denied all allegations.

The controversy had also led to administrative upheaval in the WFI, including suspension of activities and intervention by the sports ministry at various stages.