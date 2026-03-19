Vinay Kumar Yadav Secures First Title at PGTI NexGen After Playoff Thriller

Vinay Kumar Yadav triumphed at the PGTI NexGen tournament, claiming his first professional golf title after a captivating playoff victory against young Arjunveer Shishir.

Key Points Vinay Kumar Yadav won his first professional golf title at the PGTI NexGen tournament in Gurugram.

The victory came after a playoff against 15-year-old Arjunveer Shishir, highlighting the competition between experienced and emerging golfers.

Yadav and Shishir finished the regulation 54 holes tied at three-under 213, leading to the dramatic playoff.

The PGTI NexGen Tour aims to provide opportunities for Indian professional golfers and enhance the overall level of golf in India.

Vinay Kumar Yadav of Delhi won his maiden title after prevailing in a playoff against teenager Arjunveer Shishir of Chandigarh at the PGTI NexGen here on Thursday.

Thirty-year-old Vinay (72-70-71), who was overnight tied fourth and three shots off the lead, carded a one-under 71 in round three to end the regulation 54 holes tied at the top of the leaderboard along with 15-year-old Arjunveer (71-70-72) at a total of three-under 213.

Arjunveer, the youngest player in the field who was overnight tied second and two shots off the lead, made his way to the top of the pack on day three courtesy an even-par 72.

Vinay finally went on to win on the second playoff hole (played on the Par-5 18th).

Lakshya Nagar (72) and Siddharth Semwal (75), the overnight leader, finished tied third at two-under 214.

About the PGTI NexGen Tour

The NexGen Tour was launched by the DP World PGTI last year with the objective of providing equal playing opportunities to all Professional Golfers of India and to increase the bench strength in Indian golf which in turn increases competition and the level of golf.