Villarreal CF has vehemently denied widespread social media speculation that former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe's recent eye surgery was a result of viewing the August solar eclipse, clarifying that the procedure was pre-scheduled and entirely unrelated to the celestial event.

IMAGE: Nicolas Pepe. Photograph: Nicolas Pepe/Instagram

Key Points Villarreal CF has refuted social media claims linking Nicolas Pepe's eye surgery to the August solar eclipse.

The club stated that the reports are 'completely false' and the procedure was scheduled beforehand for unrelated reasons.

Pepe underwent eye surgery in early October, which kept him out for two weeks, and he returned wearing a protective mask.

The rumours began circulating after Villarreal's 3-2 LaLiga loss to Barcelona.

Villarreal said reports on social media that Nicolas Pepe's recent eye surgery was linked to viewing the solar eclipse in August were completely false.

Club Clarifies Eye Surgery Details

The former Arsenal forward was out for two weeks after undergoing an operation in early October and returned to competition later in the month wearing a protective mask. Reports that the 31-year-old's surgery was linked to the solar eclipse on August 12 began circulating on social media and sports websites following Villarreal's 3-2 LaLiga loss to Barcelona on Sunday.

Villarreal's Official Statement

"Villarreal CF wishes to clarify that claims linking Nicolas Pepe's eye surgery to viewing the solar eclipse are completely false," the club posted on X later in the day.

"The procedure had been scheduled beforehand for reasons entirely unrelated to this event. The club calls for accuracy and responsibility when reporting on matters concerning the health of its players."