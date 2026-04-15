HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Badminton Star Viktor Axelsen Announces Retirement Due to Injury

Badminton Star Viktor Axelsen Announces Retirement Due to Injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 12:20 IST

x

Badminton superstar Viktor Axelsen announces his retirement from professional badminton due to a persistent back injury, ending a stellar career that included Olympic and World Championship titles.

Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Viktor Axelsen, a two-time Olympic and world champion in badminton, has announced his retirement due to a recurring back injury.
  • Axelsen's decision comes after struggling with back problems and undergoing surgery, with doctors advising against further competition due to the risk of more serious procedures.
  • The Danish badminton star held the world number one ranking for 183 weeks and won multiple major titles, including Olympic gold medals and World Championships.
  • Despite the circumstances, Axelsen reflects on his career with joy, acknowledging the privilege of playing and winning at the highest level.

Two-time Olympic and world champion Danish badminton great Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying that his injury-ravaged body has told him to "stop".

The 32-year-old has not competed since October last year due to a back problem which had needed surgery and left him in chronic pain.

 

"As most people know, I have been struggling with my back for quite some time. After I had surgery in April last year and went through a long rehabilitation process, I unfortunately had a setback in October," Axelsen, a three-time European champion, told 'Badminton Europe'.

"Since those tournaments, I have not been able to play or train at the level required. I have not been able to play or train due to pain, and that is why I am unfortunately forced to make this extremely difficult decision," he said.

Axelsen, who held the world number one position for 183 weeks which is the third longest run of all time, said that with the pain not subsiding and doctors warning him of another surgery if he continued, he finally had to listen to his body.

The affable Dane, who has managed asthma throughout his career, won consecutive gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and finished on top in the 2017 and 2022 World Championships. He was also a part six gold-winning Danish teams in the European Championships.

Axelsen's Decision and Health Concerns

"The decision has been made in consultation with the surgeon who operated on me last year, as well as the doctors I have been working with," he said.

"They say that with the pain I am experiencing now, it could potentially require another surgery, and if that does not go well, even a more serious procedure might be necessary.

"In any case, it would mean I would not be able to compete at the level required. So, it is simply my body telling me to stop, and I have to follow the advice of my doctors," added the celebrated shuttler whose last competitive outing was the Denmark Open in October 2025.

Reflecting on a Successful Career

Despite the painful circumstances of his retirement, Axelsen said he would look back at his career with joy.

"Making this decision has been extremely difficult and at times felt unfair. At the same time, my body has done an incredible job over many years, and I see it as a huge privilege to have been able to play, train, and win so many major tournaments at the highest level.

"Very few people get to experience what I have experienced and meet so many amazing people. That's why I look back on my career with joy," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

BWF Super Series Finals: Srikanth on brink of exit
BWF Super Series Finals: Srikanth on brink of exit
Ajay Jayaram retires from international badminton
Ajay Jayaram retires from international badminton
Chen Yufei upsets Tai Tzu for women's badminton gold
Chen Yufei upsets Tai Tzu for women's badminton gold
Tears as badminton King Lee quits after cancer battle
Tears as badminton King Lee quits after cancer battle
China's badminton legend Lin Dan hangs up his racquet
China's badminton legend Lin Dan hangs up his racquet

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Austria Chancellor Christian Stocker arrives on his first visit to India1:24

Austria Chancellor Christian Stocker arrives on his first...

Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors7:17

Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors

Cricket Legend Mithali Raj Seeks Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple0:55

Cricket Legend Mithali Raj Seeks Blessings at Tirupati...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO