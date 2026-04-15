Badminton Star Viktor Axelsen Announces Retirement Due to Injury

Badminton superstar Viktor Axelsen announces his retirement from professional badminton due to a persistent back injury, ending a stellar career that included Olympic and World Championship titles.

Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Key Points Viktor Axelsen, a two-time Olympic and world champion in badminton, has announced his retirement due to a recurring back injury.

Axelsen's decision comes after struggling with back problems and undergoing surgery, with doctors advising against further competition due to the risk of more serious procedures.

The Danish badminton star held the world number one ranking for 183 weeks and won multiple major titles, including Olympic gold medals and World Championships.

Despite the circumstances, Axelsen reflects on his career with joy, acknowledging the privilege of playing and winning at the highest level.

Two-time Olympic and world champion Danish badminton great Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying that his injury-ravaged body has told him to "stop".

The 32-year-old has not competed since October last year due to a back problem which had needed surgery and left him in chronic pain.

"As most people know, I have been struggling with my back for quite some time. After I had surgery in April last year and went through a long rehabilitation process, I unfortunately had a setback in October," Axelsen, a three-time European champion, told 'Badminton Europe'.

"Since those tournaments, I have not been able to play or train at the level required. I have not been able to play or train due to pain, and that is why I am unfortunately forced to make this extremely difficult decision," he said.

Axelsen, who held the world number one position for 183 weeks which is the third longest run of all time, said that with the pain not subsiding and doctors warning him of another surgery if he continued, he finally had to listen to his body.

The affable Dane, who has managed asthma throughout his career, won consecutive gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and finished on top in the 2017 and 2022 World Championships. He was also a part six gold-winning Danish teams in the European Championships.

Axelsen's Decision and Health Concerns

"The decision has been made in consultation with the surgeon who operated on me last year, as well as the doctors I have been working with," he said.

"They say that with the pain I am experiencing now, it could potentially require another surgery, and if that does not go well, even a more serious procedure might be necessary.

"In any case, it would mean I would not be able to compete at the level required. So, it is simply my body telling me to stop, and I have to follow the advice of my doctors," added the celebrated shuttler whose last competitive outing was the Denmark Open in October 2025.

Reflecting on a Successful Career

Despite the painful circumstances of his retirement, Axelsen said he would look back at his career with joy.

"Making this decision has been extremely difficult and at times felt unfair. At the same time, my body has done an incredible job over many years, and I see it as a huge privilege to have been able to play, train, and win so many major tournaments at the highest level.

"Very few people get to experience what I have experienced and meet so many amazing people. That's why I look back on my career with joy," he said.