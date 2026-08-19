Young Leaders Dialogue To Shape India's Future

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027 is empowering Indian youth aged 15-29 through a multi-stage event, including a digital quiz and essay challenge, culminating in a national dialogue where participants will present their innovative ideas for a developed India directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key Points The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2027 has begun with a digital quiz, culminating in a national finale where youth will present ideas to PM Modi.

The multi-stage event includes a quiz, essay challenge, district championships, and state/UT-level dialogues for participants aged 15-29.

Key themes cover future governance, climate security, sustainable industrialisation, innovation, and the blue economy.

The initiative aims to create one lakh young leaders from diverse backgrounds, encouraging their contribution to public life and nation-building.

Regional finalists will have the unique opportunity to present their developmental ideas directly to the Prime Minister in New Delhi in January 2027.

The third edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue has kicked off with a quiz contest and its finale will be held from January 10 to 12 next year where regional finalists will make presentations before Prime Minister Narendra Modi about their ideas for a developed India.

VBYLD 2027 will be a multi-stage event in which participants will progress from the digital quiz to the Essay Challenge, District Championships and State/UT-level VBYLD before reaching the National VBYLD.

Engaging Youth Through Multi-Stage Challenges

The Viksit Bharat Quiz is being conducted on the MY Bharat portal from August 17 to September 30, 2026. Open to the 15-29 age group, the quiz is being conducted digitally in multiple languages.

The top 10 per cent of quiz participants, subject to a maximum of four lakh participants, will qualify for the next stage - the Viksit Bharat Essay Challenge.

Shortlisted participants will be required to submit a 500-word essay on the designated Viksit Bharat theme through the MY Bharat portal.

At the District Championship, the top 50 essays from each district will be shortlisted for an in-person presentation round.

The top two presenters from each district will qualify for the State VBYLD. District Championships are scheduled to be held from November 10 to 16.

Fostering Innovation For National Development

The challenge will cover six tracks, including cultural competitions, Design for Bharat focused on developing user-centric solutions to real-world developmental challenges, a hackathon for social causes, and an Entrepreneurs Challenge.

The themes will cover areas including future governance, climate security, demographic dividend, sustainable industrialisation, connectivity, manufacturing, tribal leadership, innovation, frontier technology and the blue economy.

"The journey will culminate in the National Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in New Delhi from January 10 to 12, 2027," stated a release from the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Under the Viksit Bharat Challenge, regional teams will present their ideas before domain experts, Secretaries and Union Ministers, with the regional finalists getting an opportunity to present before the Prime Minister.

VBYLD aims to create one lakh young leaders from non-political backgrounds, providing them opportunities to enter public life, contribute ideas and participate in the nation-building process.