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Indian Racketlon Squad Ready To Defend World Championship Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 05, 2026 13:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's Racketlon team, led by Vikramaditya Chaufla, is geared up to defend its World Championship title in Rotterdam, showcasing the nation's growing strength in the unique multi-racket sport.

Key Points

  • India's Racketlon team, led by Vikramaditya Chaufla, is set to defend its World Championship title in Rotterdam.
  • The six-member Indian squad will compete in the Challenge Cup, having won the title last year.
  • Racketlon is a unique sport combining table tennis, badminton, squash, and tennis.
  • Captain Chaufla expresses pride in representing India and confidence in defending the title.
  • The team's consistent international performance highlights the sport's growth in India.

The Indian team, led by Vikramaditya Chaufla for the third consecutive time, will look to defend the title when the Racketlon World Championships begins in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Thursday. The six-member Indian squad, announced by the Racketlon India Sports Association (RISA), comprises Chaufla (Captain), Prashant Sen, Monesh Mashruwala, Akshay Gandhi, Raghav Jatia and Nidhi Tiwari. The team will compete in the Challenge Cup, where India will enter the tournament as the defending champions after winning the title last year.

India's Racketlon Journey And Ambitions

Racketlon is a unique sport that combines table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis, with the cumulative score across all four disciplines deciding the winner.

 

"It is an honour to captain India for a third consecutive World Championship. Representing the country is always a matter of immense pride, and we are looking forward to defending our title," Chaufla said in a release.

RISA President KK Cheema congratulated the selected players and wished the team success at the World Championships.

Krishna Kotak, founder of Racketlon in India, said the Indian team's consistent performances at the international level reflect the steady growth of the sport in the country and wished the squad the very best.

India has steadily strengthened its presence in international racketlon over the years, and the upcoming World Championships provide another opportunity for the defending champions to build on their recent success and showcase their progress on the global stage.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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