Former France Star Vikash Dhorasoo Believes India Can Reach FIFA World Cup

Former France international Vikash Dhorasoo, the first player of Indian origin to feature in a FIFA World Cup, shares his optimistic vision for Indian football, asserting that the nation can one day reach the sport's biggest stage and offering his expertise to help develop young talent.

Key Points Vikash Dhorasoo, a former France international, believes India has the potential to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in the future.

He views the upcoming friendly match against five-time champions Brazil as a crucial learning experience for the Indian team.

Dhorasoo advocates for utilising players of Indian origin to strengthen the national squad and improve overall team performance.

The former midfielder is keen to contribute to Indian football development, particularly by coaching young players and promoting street football culture.

He emphasizes the importance of method, clear objectives, and fostering grassroots talent to elevate Indian football to a global level.

Vikash Dhorasoo, the first player of Indian origin to feature in a FIFA World Cup, believes there is no reason why India cannot "one day" make it to football's biggest stage, describing the upcoming clash against five-time champions Brazil as the "beginning" of a story for Indian football.

The 52-year-old former France midfielder, who made two substitute appearances at the 2006 World Cup against Switzerland and South Korea, is in India on a special invitation from the All India Football Federation for the historic international friendly between India and Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3.

For Dhorasoo, who has Indian ancestry through his father's side with his ancestors having migrated to Mauritius before his parents' generation, the latest visit is also a return to the country with which he has always felt a deep connection.

In an interview to PTI, the two-time Ligue 1 title winning Lyon former footballer said it takes time but India need to have a method and clear objective.

India's FIFA World Cup Dream

"And then there is always this ultimate dream - to send the Indian team to the World Cup one day," he said.

"It may not be for now. It is being built. But it must be a dream that must be realised. I don't see why India would not play the World Cup one day. I've been following a lot of Indian football these years," said Dhorasoo, who has 18 caps and scored one goal for France between 1999 and 2006.

The former midfielder is equally excited about India facing Brazil, especially after their gritty 1-1 draw against Panama.

"I saw the goal. It was a good goal, with a good assist also. That means that the Indian level is very good. It's increasing," he said, referring to India's gritty draw against Panama in Bengaluru.

"I think it's a good opportunity to play against Brazil, to know what the level of India is. Even if it will be very difficult, because Brazil is a very, very, very strong country, a strong team."

Significance Of The Brazil Friendly

But Dhorasoo does not view the match merely as a daunting assignment. He sees it as part of India's footballing journey.

"In this match, the level of India can increase, and it's a big experience for all the players," he said.

"After that, they will have a lot of maybe dreams and also maybe a lot of things to do to reach this level. And I think it's possible. It's the beginning, the starting of the story."

Dhorasoo also believes India should consider making greater use of players of Indian origin who are ready to give up their citizenship to represent the country, following the success of Ryan Williams.

"I think it would be a good idea to think about how to allow them to play for India," he said.

"Because obviously, if they are better than other players, if they have the opportunity to play with the Indian team, it will bring a lot to the team."

Integrating Indian-Origin Players

He argued that bringing such players into the national setup could also benefit domestic football.

"If it improves the level, if it allows the team to win matches, to qualify for competitions, it will also certainly allow local players to develop, to improve. And then it will also bring another look at Indian football," he said.

Dhorasoo believes his own career could have taken a different turn had he been eligible to play for India at the time.

"If we think about me, if I could have played for India, for example, at some point in my career, I could have chosen if it was a possibility," he said.

"Maybe I would have done it if I hadn't had the opportunity to play with the French team. It could have been a possibility and it would have been good for the Indian team."

Dhorasoo's Vision For Youth Development

The Frenchman is also keen to contribute directly to Indian football. Having obtained his coaching qualifications, he says he would be open to working in India, particularly with young players.

"I will always be ready to help India. I've got my pro licence, so I'm also ready to help, to become a coach, maybe in India, maybe to discuss with the other coaches," he said.

"For me, the most important thing is also to help the young players, the academy football, because that starts with the young players."

Dhorasoo's philosophy is influenced by his experience of growing up in France, where street football played an important role in developing young talent.

"In France, street football is very important. We play football everywhere and it's very important to find spaces where young players can play before they arrive in the academies," he said.

"That's where we develop the most the talent, the technique, the sense of competition, the rivalry."

"I also believe a lot about raising the level by giving the chance to the youngsters to play in the streets, to be able to find space to play," he said.

As he prepares to watch India take on one of football's most celebrated nations, Dhorasoo retains a sense of possibility.

"In football, you can always do something to win the match because it's a special sport," he said.

He admitted he would have a "special look" at the Indian team against Brazil, while expressing his own admiration for the five-time world champions.

"For me, Brazil is special. It's the country of football. It's the country of Joga Bonito."

Dhorasoo hopes the occasion can leave a lasting impact beyond the 90 minutes.

"There are big clubs here in Kolkata, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. I hope this game will create the fire for the fans to keep playing, to keep loving football and to keep pushing Indian football to the top," he said.