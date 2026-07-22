Vijender Singh Warns Against 'Sycophancy' In Indian Boxing

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh voices strong concerns about the future of Indian male boxers, criticising the current selection system for promoting sycophancy and highlighting the urgent need for more competitions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vijender Singh criticises the current grading system in Indian boxing, calling it detrimental to the sport's future.

He advocates for a return to trials-based selection, arguing the grading system promotes 'sycophancy' over merit.

Singh highlights a significant lack of competitions for male boxers, impacting their visibility and focus.

He believes Indian women boxers are currently outperforming men and are stronger medal contenders for future Olympics.

The boxing legend recalls a vibrant domestic calendar during his time, contrasting it with the current dwindling events.

His path-breaking performances lifted Indian boxing to unprecedented highs but Vijender Singh is worried about what the future holds for the country's male pugilists, who are "not getting enough competitions" while dealing with a selection system that promotes "sycophancy".

In an exclusive interview to PTI, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing, the only one with three consecutive Commonwealth Games medals and two Asian Games medals also said that at this point, the women boxers are outperforming men and are brighter medal prospects for the 2028 Olympics.

"...whether it's Sakshi (Chaudhary), or Preeti (Pawar), they are doing extremely fine, and they are in nice form. The boys, they are doing also good, but overall, I can say that girls will do well in the Commonwealth Games," he said referring to the two strong medal contenders in the CWG squad.

"Asian Games, it's going to be tough, especially for boys. Par ladkiyan hamari jeet jayengi, ladkiyon se mujhe bohot umeedein hain (Our girls will win, they will perform well, I have high hopes from them).

"In Olympics also, ladkiyan medal lekar aaengi (they will bring medals). They are doing exceptionally well," he added referring to strong international results in the last one year.

Concerns Over Boxing Administration

Although his views on boxers were largely positive, he was emphatically critical of the current administration of the sport, especially the grading system in the national camp by which boxers are selected after taking into account the overall assessment of training performance.

It has replaced the trials-based system of the past in which bouts were conducted to pick squads for major events. The Boxing Federation of India was, however, recently forced to conduct trials for CWG selection after the Sports Authority of India withdrew permission for the camp citing the ambiguous selection process.

"The seeding system (in national camp) is the worst thing that can happen (to boxing). Ye kha jaega Indian boxing ko (it will finish Indian boxing), mark my words. I bluntly say this to all those who would care to listen, but all they do is listen but do nothing about it," he asserted.

"There should be trials before every competition. It's bullshit to say that we will grade the boxers, give them marks. Things don't work like that," he reasoned.

"The boxer should be tested inside the ring, give trials and get selected if he wins. The old system was fine. Gradation mein to phir ji huzuri hoti rahegi, pehle agar aisa hota to hum bhi shayad bas haath jodte (If gradation system remains there would be sycophancy. Who knows if it was there at our time even we would have been forced to fold our hands)," he said.

Dwindling Competitions Impact Boxers

The 40-year-old's trailblazing run in both the amateur and professional circuit came at a time when the Indian domestic calendar was buzzing with events like the now-defunct YMCA International, and several zonal and national level competitions.

He said several current boxers now tell him that domestic invitational events are dwindling.

"Lot of boxers reach out to me to say that bhaisaab kuch karo (brother, do something). But all I can do is raise my voice which I am doing. We need more competitions, especially for boys before the Asian Games," he said.

Recalling the times in which he navigated a packed calendar through the year, Vijender said, "We achieved some of our best results at that time, whether it was Akhil (Kumar), Jitender (Kumar), (Antresh) Lakra, Vikas (Krishan), Jai Bhagwan. There were so many boxers who competed for so long, I competed in three Olympics.

"And our performance was consistent. People know who is Akhil, Jitender, Lakra, Diwakar, (Mohammed) Ali Qamar. Ab aap kisi se pooch lo, ek boxer ka naam bata de, main maan jaunga (Please ask the layman if he knows any boxer from current lot)," he said.

And the reason for that, according to the strapping six-footer from Bhiwani, is the lack of visibility which is down to fewer competitions.

Distractions Amidst Lack of Focus

This BFI's domestic calendar for 2026 is dotted with planned foreign training trips but very few competitions at home with the Federation Cup in October being the next big one lined up even though its dates are not yet out.

Vijender believes lack of competition affects the boxers' focus and they can be easily distracted by social media.

"(In my amateur days) cell phone was there, but there were no smartphones. And the whole team used to play with unity...ab to boxers batate hain ki sab apne phone pe lage rehte hain (Now I am told everyone is hooked to their phones)."

"Bacchon ke liye jo free time hai na it's like a distraction. They should be focussed, that you know three months later there is another competition, and another in four months," he explained.

Commonwealth Games Memories

The most decorated Indian male boxer in CWG, Vijender also took a trip down the memory lane to recall his time in the Games, that contributed two silver medals and a bronze to his cabinet.

"The 2006 (edition in Melbourne) was my first Commonwealth Games...I remember I was very excited. There were so many people from Haryana and Punjab that I became friends with there. It felt as if I was roaming the streets of Patiala," he laughed.

"In 2008, I became a star (due to the Olympic bronze medal). That's why in 2010 CWG, everywhere I went, the cameras followed me. (In one instance), somebody knocked on my bathroom door while I was taking a shower and asked for a picture, I had to say 'no, please don't do this'," he fondly recollected.