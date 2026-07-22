Olympic Medallist Vijender Singh Seeks Ministry Support For Haryana Boxing Academy

Indian boxing legend Vijender Singh is set to embark on a new journey, planning a state-of-the-art boxing academy in his native Bhiwani, a region synonymous with producing top Indian pugilists, and is actively seeking crucial support from the Sports Ministry.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Olympic medallist Vijender Singh plans to establish a boxing academy in his ancestral village of Kaluwas, Bhiwani.

He has sought financial support from the Sports Ministry for the project, with his proposal under review for two years.

Bhiwani is renowned as the "cradle of Indian boxing," having produced numerous national and international champions.

The Sports Ministry has a history of backing similar academies by prominent athletes like Pullela Gopichand and Rohan Bopanna.

This initiative marks a significant new phase for Singh, a celebrated amateur and professional boxer, and former world number one.

India's trailblazing boxing hero Vijender Singh wants to foray into coaching now by building a training academy in his ancestral village in Haryana and has sought the Sports Ministry's support for the project.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, the former Olympic and World Championships bronze-winner said his proposal is with the ministry which is taking its time in scrutinising it before deciding on offering support through the National Sports development Fund.

"Yes, I'm planning to open my boxing academy. I request Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ji (to have a look at my proposal). I submitted it almost two years ago. I hope they can release some funds," he said.

Vijender Singh's Vision For A Boxing Academy

The land that Vijender has in mind is at his village Kaluwas, which is in Bhiwani, long considered the cradle of Indian boxing for producing stalwarts like him, two-time Asian Games gold-winning legend the late Hawa Singh, Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Akhil Kumar and world championship bronze-winner Vikas Krishan among others.

"I am waiting for a revert from them because I have my own land. I told them that I want to open my own boxing academy. So hoping for the best," the 40-year-old said.

Sports Ministry's Review And Past Support

A Ministry source said that projects of such scale are cleared after a lengthy process and his proposal too is currently under consideration. The Ministry, in the past, has financially supported boxing academies by sporting heroes, the most prominent of them being Pullela Gopichand and Rohan Bopanna.

All roads led to Kaluwas in 2008 when Vijender burst into national consciousness with his epoch-making bronze at the Beijing Olympics.

The road leading up to his house was repaired to welcome him at that time and reporters had made a dash to the tiny hamlet, hoping to capture every aspect of his formative journey.

Vijender Singh's Illustrious Career And Future

If Vijender's ambition becomes a reality, it would mark the beginning of a new phase in his storied career during which he ruled the amateur circuit in the middle-weight (75kg) division by rising to world number one at the peak of his prowess.

He turned professional in 2015 and has fought 14 bouts, losing only one of them. A bonafide superstar of Indian boxing, Vijender has also held the WBO Asia Pacific and WBO Oriental super middle-wight titles.

Professional Status And Political Forays

His amateur career ended after he turned professional and even though he has not competed on the latter circuit since 2022, Vijender is not retired either. The status has cost him some benefits but he doesn't mind that.

"I had applied for the government pension that Olympic medallists are entitled to . But since I have not retired from the professional circuit, it was not granted.

"I am never going to make a submission like that so it's okay, I let that go. I am fine without it too," he shrugged.

He has also dabbled in politics, fighting Lok Sabha elections for Congress in 2019 before joining the BJP in 2024.