Subbaraman Vijayalakshmi On India's Unmatched Chess Dominance

Discover how Subbaraman Vijayalakshmi, India's pioneering female chess Grandmaster, views the nation's unparalleled dominance in the sport and the promising future of young talents like Gukesh and Vaishali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Key Points Subbaraman Vijayalakshmi, India's first female IM and WGM, declares India the strongest chess-playing nation, poised for further growth.

Chennai is identified as the epicentre of India's chess revolution, with pioneers like Manuel Aaron, Vishy Anand, and Vijayalakshmi laying the groundwork for current talents.

Vijayalakshmi recounts her personal journey, including achieving four Men's GM norms and a near-miss for the title, and expresses her intention to make a comeback.

A personal tragedy, the passing of her father and coach in 2007, led to a three-year break from chess due to overwhelming emotional pain.

She expresses strong confidence in the new generation, particularly Gukesh's world championship win and Vaishali's potential to secure the women's world title.

Subbaraman Vijayalakshmi, the first Indian female to attain both the International Master (IM) and Women's Grandmaster (WGM) titles, says there is no match to the country's supremacy in chess and "we will only get stronger".

In an interaction with PTI, Vijayalakshmi said the revolution in the game started with Manuel Aaron, country's first IM, Vishwanathan Anand, the first men's Grandmaster and herself as the nation's first WGM - all belonging to the same city.

"We are the strongest chess playing nation in the world. And we are going to become even stronger than we are right now. But within India, the major competition lies in Chennai. And it all started with Manuel Aaron, Vishy Anand and then me all from Chennai," said the 47-year-old Vijayalakshmi.

"And now you have Gukesh, Pragnanandha and Vaishali. It is like a crop that is continuously growing," she observed but quickly that this was due to the efforts of players like Vishy, herself, and many others who started at the initial stage.

"This was the kind of basement that was laid. So it was easy for players to pick it up from there," she noted.

India's Chess Dominance And Chennai's Legacy

Vijayalakshmi also looked back at her own achievements.

"It's so near yet so far. I don't know how many players have achieved four Men's GM norms, I'm one of those people who achieved four GM norms and fell short by two yellow rating points. If that had happened, yes, I would have become probably the first GM at that point in the men's as well. But nevertheless, it has been an amazing journey."

She is thinking of making a comeback.

A Pioneering Journey And Future Comeback

"And I would say that at the end of it, like I can see that GM title would have had a very good, you know, tinge to it, but I'm sure I'll still be able to do it. Probably in the next few years, I should be able to do it. I'm thinking of getting back to chess again."

On leaving chess at the peak of her career, she added: "My father, who was my coach, passed away on August 15, 2007. So it was almost impossible for me to get back to the chess field because the memories were too strong for me to, you know, it was probably the most difficult phase of my life. And I couldn't even fathom getting back. It was 2007," she recalled.

"So I almost took a break for about three years. I just couldn't get back into the chess field because I was invited to some events as a chief guest. So when I entered the chess hall, I started crying. It was very painful."

Overcoming Personal Tragedy To Return To Chess

Vijayalakshmi is confident that Vaishali, the first Indian to win the Women's Candidate tournament, will win the world title.

"Gukesh has won the world championship, he is now the youngest world champion probably in any sport that we can aspire for. That is probably one amazing achievement.

"And now Vaishali has got qualified for the world championship. So I am just waiting for her also to win the world championship. If that is done, then we will have the men's and women's world champions," she added.

Next Generation Of Indian Chess Champions