How Unseeded Talent Is Dominating Indian Junior Badminton

Discover how unseeded players are making waves and causing major upsets at the Indian Junior International badminton Grand Prix, challenging top seeds and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Key Points Unseeded Vijaya Lakshmi Boddu defeated top seed Lakshya Rajesh in a major upset at the Indian Junior International badminton Grand Prix.

Vijaya secured her quarterfinal spot with a remarkable comeback in the final set, winning 21-19 14-21 21-18.

In the girls' event, Thailand's Pattanun Thiannaparpornchok also advanced by beating eighth seeded Bala Manvitha Reddy Allam.

Three significant upsets were recorded in the boys' pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Unseeded Lakshmi Swetan Tamatamala, Nishchal Chand, and Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli all toppled higher-seeded opponents to reach the last eight.

Unseeded Vijaya Lakshmi Boddu upset the top seeded Lakshya Rajesh to enter the quarterfinals of the Indian Junior International badminton Grand Prix here on Thursday. Vijaya produced a remarkable comeback in the final set to win the contest 21-19 14-21 21-18 to cause the biggest upset of the tournament being organised in the memory of late Sushant Chipalkatti.

Boys And Girls Events Witness Surprises

In the girls event, Thailand's Pattanun Thiannaparpornchok accounted for eighth seeded Bala Manvitha Reddy Allam 21-19 21-13 to enter the last eight. In boys pre-quarterfinals, three big upsets were recorded on Thursday. The unseeded Lakshmi Swetan Tamatamala toppled third seed Sai Bhatraju 21-17 21-19, 16th seed Nishchal Chand recorded a win over the fourth seeded Samuel Tamang 21-13 21-07, while Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli overcame 10th seeded Kavin Balaji 15-21 21-06 21-13 to enter the last eight stage.