Why Indian Shooters Must Target Individual Glory At Asian Games

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar offers crucial advice to the Indian shooting contingent for the upcoming Asian Games, emphasising individual medal pursuits, advocating for coaching reforms, and highlighting the need for stronger grassroots development to elevate India's standing in international shooting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points Olympic medallist Vijay Kumar advises Indian shooters to focus on individual medals at the Asian Games for greater impact.

Kumar stresses the need for improved coaching, advocating for more former international medallists to guide young talent.

He highlights India's lag in grassroots talent development compared to China, urging for better early identification and longer preparation periods.

Vijay Kumar expresses concern over selection policies, questioning the exclusion of World Championship medallists from the Asian Games squad.

Despite the void left by coach Jaspal Rana's death, Kumar believes experienced shooters like Manu Bhaker can overcome the setback.

With India sending a strong and experienced 30-member shooting contingent to the Asian Games, Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar wants the shooters to set their sights firmly on individual glory, believing that is where they can make the biggest impact.

The former pistol ace feels India has enough experience and recent international success to expect medals across the board, but wants the shooters to approach the continental showpiece with an individual mindset rather than rely on team events to bolster the medal tally.

"Indian shooting has improved by leaps and bounds and the shooters are experienced. They have won a lot of medals this year. I am hopeful that every member of the contingent should be capable of returning with a medal," Vijay told PTI. "But players should not focus or rely on team medals. They should focus on winning individual medals. That way, the performance will be better and more noteworthy."

Boosting Grassroots & Coaching Standards

India's contingent will once again face a formidable Chinese challenge, and Vijay acknowledged that China continues to be ahead, particularly in the manner in which it identifies and develops talent from a young age. "Of course, China is doing much better. But you have to look at how they start preparing at the grassroots level, where India is still lacking. The way they pick children at the start, the coaching staff they provide and the longer period they take to prepare them fully for international competitions are things India needs to look at."

For Vijay, coaching is one of the areas where India needs to make a significant improvement. While he acknowledged that there are several good coaches in the system, he called for greater emphasis on former international medallists who have experienced elite competition themselves. "I feel 100 percent the coaching staff needs to be improved. There are several good coaches in the Indian setup, but there are a lot of yes-men in the system, which is unfortunate. Those who have won medals at the international level are the ones capable of grooming players for international glory. Such coaches should be brought into the setup."

Vijay believes the experience of former champions can be invaluable in preparing young shooters to handle the pressure of major international competitions. "Those who have won medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics should become coaches. I know SAI and NRAI are appointing such coaches, but if they hire 40 coaches, perhaps 10-15 have credible international performances and medals, while 25-30, or nearly 60 per cent, are still yes-men." He believes such gaps in the coaching system can have a long-term impact on the development of Indian shooting. "If you need 50 or 60 coaches to groom the next generation, but 20-30 are there only to pass time, you should understand that it will lead to a terrible time lag. Something that can be achieved in one or two years will take eight to 10 years."

Navigating Jaspal Rana's Absence

The Asian Games will also mark India's first major assignment without coach Jaspal Rana, whose death has left a void in the pistol setup. "It is very unfortunate. He was a good mentor and coach, and such quality is not there in everyone. He supported players, identified talent and fought for their rights and needs, be it with the federation or the government. While his absence will be felt, it should not affect the medal tally because our emerging players have been giving very good performances, provided they maintain the momentum in the Asian Games and execute properly."

Rana's absence will inevitably put the spotlight on double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, his most successful ward, but Vijay believes she has the international experience and mental strength to deal with the setback. "We want Manu to perform well, but if her performance does not come up to the mark, everyone will take that angle that her coach is not there. But she has played in so many international competitions and is so mentally strong...she should accept the situation and move forward."

Rethinking Selection Policies

Vijay also expressed surprise at the exclusion of shooters such as 10m air pistol exponents Samrat Rana and Varun Tomar from the Asian Games squad despite their World Championship medals, arguing that performances at the highest level should carry greater weight in selection. "It is very surprising and there is a need to really tighten the policy so that players who are performing at the highest level get an extra edge. There is a need for improvement. Those who perform under pressure should get a better chance to go to the Asian Games because they increase the probability of medals for India. Every player wants to play for the country and win a medal. If he misses out, he is very disappointed. But certain policies are there and we cannot go beyond them. I think they should be rectified in time and a time-tested policy brought in that lasts long."

The Power Of Healthy Rivalry

Vijay also welcomed the competition among India's leading women pistol shooters, particularly Manu and Esha Singh, saying the rivalry can ultimately benefit the country. "I am very happy that both are doing well. Obviously, international competition or rivalry is good and ultimately it is good for the country," he said, concluding with the message: "chase individual glory, handle the pressure and make every medal count".