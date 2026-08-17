Vermula And Saranya Lead India's Strong Start At Asian Junior Chess

Indian chess prodigies Vignesh Vermula and Saranya Devi have made a remarkable start at the Asian Junior Chess Championship, clinching gold medals in the Open and Girls blitz sections respectively, showcasing India's growing prowess in junior chess.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Key Points Vignesh Vermula won the Open blitz title at the Asian Junior Chess Championship.

Saranya Devi secured the Girls' blitz title with impressive tactical play.

Both Indian players, Vermula and Saranya, were lower seeds but outperformed expectations.

India made a strong start to the Asian Junior Chess Championship by claiming two gold medals.

Other Indian players like Akshay Borganokar, Madhavendra Pratap Sharma, Prishita Gupta, Shanmathi Sree, and Mayank Chakraborty also participated.

India made a strong start to the Asian Junior Chess Championship, with Vignesh Vermula and Saranya Devi claiming the titles in the Open and Girls blitz sections respectively here on Monday.

Vermula started the tournament as the 23rd seed but produced a remarkable performance throughout the competition. He finished tied on points with Sharnarthi Viresh and Nandish V S, but won the title on superior tie-break scores. Akshay Borganokar and Madhavendra Pratap Sharma finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Indian Girls' Blitz Victory

Saranya, seeded ninth, was impressive with her tactical precision to claim the girls' title, with Prishita Gupta and Shanmathi Sree finishing second and third respectively. Top seed Shohradova Lala from Turkmenistan ended fourth.

In the Open Championship, Kazakhstan's Akhilbay Imangali emerged as the highest-ranked foreign player to claim the sixth spot while Turkmenistan's Shageldi Kurbandurdyyev was ninth. Indian IM Mayank Chakraborty finished 13th.