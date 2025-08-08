Vidit stunned, Arjun held in Chennai Grandmasters

IMAGE: Vidit Gujrathi went down to American Ray Robson in the second round of Chennai Grandmasters Chess tournament on Friday. Photograph: FIDE

Top-seeded Indian Arjun Erigaisi was held to a draw by Dutch Grandmaster Jorden van Foreest, while Vidit Gujrathi suffered a shock defeat to American Ray Robson in the second round of Chennai Grandmasters Chess tournament on Friday.

Germany's Vincent Keymer emerged as the sole leader in the Masters section at the end of day two, with a commanding win over India's V Pranav.

Meanwhile, American GM Robson delivered the biggest upset of the day, defeating

Anish Giri and Nihal Sarin shared the spoils in a well-balanced clash, and the showdown between Karthikeyan Murali and Awonder Liang also ended in a draw.

In the Challengers section, Indian GM Iniyan Pa impressed with a clinical win over GM Harika Dronavalli, while GM Abhimanyu Puranik bounced back with a victory over Leon Luke Mendonca.

The remaining games involving Diptayan and Pranesh, Adhiban and Vaishali, and Harshavardhan and Aryan ended in close draws.

Featuring 20 elite players across two categories (Masters and Challengers), the nine-round, 10-day event offers a prize pool of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) and valuable FIDE Circuit points.