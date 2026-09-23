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Urs' Stunning Comeback Secures Lead In Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 19:46 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian golfer Vidhatri Urs showcased incredible resilience, bouncing back from a difficult start to claim the first-round lead at the 13th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in Gurugram.

Key Points

  • Vidhatri Urs secured the first-round lead at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour with a 3-under 69.
  • Urs made a remarkable comeback after starting with three consecutive bogeys, carding seven birdies.
  • Only two players, Vidhatri Urs and Jasmine Shekar, finished under par in the challenging conditions.
  • India's Diksha Dagar, preparing for the Asian Games, finished tied third with an even-par 72.
  • The tournament is being held at the DLF Golf and Country Club, which will also host the Women's Indian Open.

Vidhatri Urs bounced back from a disastrous start of three bogeys in a row in the first three holes to fight back and finish at 3-under 69 and take the first round lead in the 13th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Playing at the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, which will also host the Women's Indian Open next month, Vidhatri fought back with seven birdies against just one more bogey in the remaining holes for a splendid 69.

 

Urs' Resilient Performance

It was a day when only two players Vidhatri and Jasmine Shekar (71) went under par, while India's star player Diksha Dagar, who flies off to the Asian Games next week, carded even par 72 alongside Mannat Brar. Diksha and Mannat were tied for third.

Gaurika Bishnoi, keeping one eye on the Women's Indian Open next month, shot 1-over 73 and was tied fifth with Vani Kapoor, who has a stellar record at the HWIO.

Vidhatri, who won the 10th leg at Zion Hills this season, displayed a lot of resilience and courage as she set out to repair the early damage of three bogeys in the first three holes. Back-to-back birdies on the fourth and the fifth gave her some breathing space, but another bogey on the sixth meant she was still 2-over.

Key Players And Standings

Then came the fightback. She birdied the eighth and the ninth to get to even par at the turn. On the back nine she was full of confidence as she birdied the 13th, 15th and the 18th and dropped no more shots for a 69.

Diksha dropped a bogey on the third, but three birdies on the fifth, seventh and the ninth saw her turn in 2-under. However, the back nine saw her drop three shots against just one birdie.

Jasmine was 4-under through nine but slipped with three birdies before finishing birdie-bogey on the last two holes for a 71 and she trailed Vidhatri by two shots.

Tvesa Malik, Nayanika Sanga and Lavanya Jadon shot 2-over 74 each to be tied seventh, while as many as five players led by Ridhima Dilawari, Eti Chaudhary, Karishma Govind, Shreshta Shukla and Sifat Sagoo were tied 10th after shooting 3-over 75.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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