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India's Best Female Golfers Converge For Hero Women's Pro Tour Leg In Hosur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 04, 2026 17:07 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The 11th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour is set to tee off in Hosur, bringing together all season winners, top professionals, and promising amateurs for a highly anticipated competition at the Clover Greens Golf Course.

Key Points

  • The 11th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour commences in Hosur with a strong field of 53 players.
  • All previous winners of the season, including Vidhatri Urs, will participate, highlighting competitive depth.
  • Top professionals like Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik, and Amandeep Drall will compete against emerging talents and promising amateurs.
  • The tournament is held at the scenic Clover Greens Golf Course, marking its second appearance on the Tour this season.

Led by Vidhatri Urs, the winner of the previous leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, each and every winner this season will be present at Clover Greens for the event's 11th Leg in Hosur, starting on Wednesday.

The field includes 53 players, including eight amateurs, as the field sizes have consistently gone past 50 in recent weeks. The addition of top amateurs each week has added to the spice as the amateurs have shown that they are ready to take on the best pros in the country on the domestic front.

 

Star Players And Emerging Talent

Vidhatri's win in the 10th Leg, which came after a long gap, also showed that she is back in the frame and ready to take centre stage once again.

Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari and Amandeep Drall, all seasoned pros, will vie for the honours against some of the new stars like Jasmine Shekar, Mannat Brar, Vidhatri, Anvitha Narender and Heena Kang.

One former Hero Order of Merit winner, Sneha Singh, who has been inconsistent of late, will also be hoping to find the rhythm that made her one of the strongest players on the domestic scene.

The same is the case with Neha Tripathi, who was once a formidable force on the Tour, but has the ability to beat the best.

Amateur Challenge At Clover Greens

Two young amateurs to watch out for could be Ananthi Vivek and Ceerat Kang, whose sister, Heena, is also in the field. Another pair of sisters in the field are Lavanya and Riya Jadon.

The Clover Greens Golf Course is an 18-hole golf resort located near Bengaluru, featuring a very scenic course. The Tour is coming to the course for the second time this season. The previous staging was the ninth leg which was won by Vani Kapoor.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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