Vidarsa Vinod Secures Historic Asian Games Silver For Keralam In Shooting

Keralam's Vidarsa K Vinod has etched her name in history by becoming the first female sportsperson from the state to clinch a silver medal in shooting at the prestigious 20th Asian Games.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Vidarsa K Vinod is the first female sportsperson from Keralam to win a shooting medal at the Asian Games.

She secured a silver medal in the women's 10 meter air rifle team event at her debut Asian Games.

Vinod started shooting in 2018 through NCC and turned professional the following year, with most of her training in Delhi.

She credits her family's and coach's support for her success and is motivated by Keralam government's new cash prizes for medallists.

The silver medal has energised her for her main event, the 50 meter rifle 3 positions.

Vidarsa K Vinod has become the first female sportsperson from Keralam to win a medal in a shooting event by securing silver in the women's 10 meter air rifle team event at the 20th Asian Games being held in Japan.

This was Vinod's first Asian Games, where she is also competing in the women's 50m rifle 3 Positions event. Speaking to a TV channel, she said that she was very happy she could win a medal in her first Asian Games. "There are very few people from Keralam in this sport and I am happy to be first woman from the state to win a medal in shooting," she said.

Journey To Asian Games Glory

Vinod, who got married a year-and-a-half ago, said right after her wedding she began her training and was taking part in international events, and therefore, she and her husband could not spend much time together. She said that she started shooting in 2018 as part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and by the next year chose it as her profession. She further said that most of her training takes place in Delhi.

Vinod said that it was due to the support of her parents, husband, other family members and her coach that she won a silver in the Asian Games. "Without any of their support I could not have achieved this," she said. Her mother, speaking to a TV channel here, said she cannot find the words to express her happiness. "I am proud of her achievement," she said. Her father said that he hopes she wins gold in her main event.

Motivation And Future Aspirations

Vinod said that this win has given her more energy to prepare for her main event, the 50 meter rifle 3 positions, which is on September 26. She also welcomed the recent cash prizes announced by the state government for Asian Games medallists and said that it was also a huge motivation. "Prior to this our sportspersons had not received any such cash prize from the government. So, this support gives us energy to perform," she said. The Keralam government had earlier this month announced cash rewards of Rs 50 lakh for state athletes winning gold medals at the Asian Games, Rs 30 lakh for silver and Rs 20 lakh for bronze.